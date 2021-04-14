Some students unhappy with Waynesboro School Board's plan for non-traditional graduation ceremony

“Many teachers would agree that the class of 2021 was probably the best and brightest group of students they’ve ever seen,” Webster said. “It’s time to get a fraction of what we deserve and hold a normal graduation.”

Stamm said he’s spoken with students who’ve had interest or concerns about wanting a more traditional ceremony. Although they’ve looked at different options trying to get to that point, he said it’s not feasible with the restrictions in place under Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order.

One of those options was holding the ceremony outside at the football stadium. Stamm said the school hired an architect to survey the area to see how many people could fit in the stadium. The maximum capacity is 1,000 people, limiting the number of guests students can have to four people per student and excluding staff and support staff.

“If we broke it into multiple ceremonies, we would still be limited to about four people per student,” Stamm said. “That’s something that we have heard over and over again from families is that they want to bring more than that amount of people.”

Although it wasn’t a deciding factor, Cassell said the weather was considered when deciding on an outdoor ceremony.