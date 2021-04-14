Some students unhappy with Waynesboro School Board's plan for non-traditional graduation ceremony

Waynesboro High School will hold a graduation ceremony for students at 9 p.m. on May 15.
Waynesboro High Principal Bryan Stamm gave details about the ceremony during Tuesday night’s monthly school board meeting.
Students will graduate in groups of 10 every 30 minutes. According to a letter posted on the school’s website, families will be able to select their time slot via Signup Genius starting Monday.
Graduation festivities will be conducted inside on the Waynesboro High School’s first floor, with the graduation ceremony in the Louis Spilman Auditorium. Each student will be allowed up to 10 guests. Each graduation ceremony will be live-streamed for additional friends and family to view.
Stamm said there were two main goals when trying to develop this year’s graduation plan. One is to allow families to bring as many loved ones as possible to the graduation ceremony. The second is to allow students to graduate with classmates of their choice.
Stamm said he’d received a lot of positive feedback about the number of guests that may attend the ceremony. However, some students are not satisfied with the plan.
Waynesboro High senior Ezra Lee, a student representative on the Waynesboro School Board, said students are upset they are graduating with a limited number of classmates.
“As a class, we’ve been very patient and understanding knowing there’s certain things that aren’t possible,” Lee said during Tuesday night’s meeting. “So I just think some students would rather graduate with more people in their class and have the graduation broadcast so families can see it virtually then have more family members be there and not be able to graduate with more people in their class.”
Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said those who participated in last year’s individual ceremonies liked the intimacy and closeness of it but the one criticism they received was students wouldn’t graduate with their friends.
“This solves the issue of that,” Cassell said.
Waynesboro senior Addison Midkiff said she was excited to have a traditional graduation ceremony similar to other area high schools, but she was devastated when she heard about Waynesboro’s plans.
“Waynesboro High School was the best four years of my life, but they ripped off me and the rest of my class by doing this to us even if they were ‘trying to help.’ I feel as if it’s only worse and will miss my class,” Midkiff said.
Waynesboro senior Ryan Webster called the plan “ridiculous.” He questioned why other schools, including Wilson Memorial, Fort Defiance and Stuarts Draft could have their graduation ceremonies at “big venues,” but not Waynesboro.
“Many teachers would agree that the class of 2021 was probably the best and brightest group of students they’ve ever seen,” Webster said. “It’s time to get a fraction of what we deserve and hold a normal graduation.”
Stamm said he’s spoken with students who’ve had interest or concerns about wanting a more traditional ceremony. Although they’ve looked at different options trying to get to that point, he said it’s not feasible with the restrictions in place under Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order.
One of those options was holding the ceremony outside at the football stadium. Stamm said the school hired an architect to survey the area to see how many people could fit in the stadium. The maximum capacity is 1,000 people, limiting the number of guests students can have to four people per student and excluding staff and support staff.
“If we broke it into multiple ceremonies, we would still be limited to about four people per student,” Stamm said. “That’s something that we have heard over and over again from families is that they want to bring more than that amount of people.”
Although it wasn’t a deciding factor, Cassell said the weather was considered when deciding on an outdoor ceremony.
“When you have an outdoor graduation in May, you have to have a plan for the weather, for thunderstorms and pouring rain,” Cassell said. “That plan has involved being very crowded inside this building, which you can’t have this year.”
Waynesboro senior Sydney Bowles said she’s disappointed in the lack of effort to accommodate for the senior class at Waynesboro to have a traditional graduation ceremony.
“I have seen many other schools making adjustments to bring the traditional high school graduation experience to their 2021 Graduates,” Bowles said. “I see no reason why these accommodations cannot be met for Waynesboro seniors as a traditional graduation will mark a moment for me and my fellow classmates to connect with family, friends, and our community on an important level.”
Stamm plans to meet with Lee to discuss any changes that could be made, but Cassell and Stamm both agreed they must do so soon to finalize plans.