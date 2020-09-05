South River Greenway a natural fit for Waynesboro

In a city where the slogan is “Waynesboro: Where Good Nature Comes Naturally,” the South River Greenway has been a big hit.
The 1.2-mile pathway parallels the South River from Loth Springs to the Port Republic Road Historic District. A further connection to North Park is being developed now and future plans involve building a pathway all the way up to the city’s future Sunset Park and even the Crozet Tunnel.
My dog and I have visited this greenway several times this summer and the diverse variety of people on the greenway never ceases to amaze me. Young and old have grabbed the opportunity to get outside, enjoy the fresh air and get some exercise. There are always walkers, joggers, and bicyclists on the trail. Many people have dogs (hey, our four-legged friends need exercise too). There are always moms and dads pushing strollers as well. I have also seen plenty of anglers using the river access points to fish from the banks or wade in and fly fish. More than a few people have popped open a chair underneath the bridges and at water’s edge. Once settled, they open a good book and relax. I have also seen a skateboarder practicing what looked to me to be an impossible yoga pose while rolling along the path, and a paddler, just out of the water, walking the path with his kayak.
Waynesboro has always had a complicated relationship with the South River, one of the three major rivers (Middle and North being the other two) that merge to form the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. The river fueled the industries along its banks such as DuPont, Crompton, and Virginia Metal Crafters, and, periodically, the river swept through the city with catastrophic flooding. Those industries that drew from the river also abused the river. Perhaps the most prominent example being the mercury that DuPont dumped in the river until 1950. DuPont is now spending millions in the cleanup of that mercury that is embedded in the entire food chain along the river. The silver lining is that, as the company works with the city to remove the mercury-laden soil on the riverbank, an environmentally sound riparian buffer and greenway is being built.
Today, the city has embraced the river and the greenway is the ribbon that ties up the new city in a nicer, environmentally friendly package. The city’s parks and recreation department is in charge of the new look. A walk along the greenway reveals blooming native plants and an expanding canopy of trees. I even saw some monarchs on my most recent visit.
Signs along the trail talk about the ecology of the river, including the types of fish in the river and the types of birds in the habitat along the river. The Loth Springs wetland at one end of the greenway with its wetland meadow is a favorite for birdwatchers.
Another exciting development along the greenway is the creation of the 26-acre South River Preserve along the river at Constitution Park. The park and the preserve have been recently redesigned and developed with the river and water quality in mind. The result is a win-win — good for those enjoying nature along the greenway and good for all the creatures, human and otherwise, that thrive in a balanced stream and riparian habitat.
History is not forgotten along the trail either. Several of the interpretive signs talk about the development of industry and resorts along the river. Those who take the greenway to what is currently its farthest point find themselves in the historic African-American Port Republic Road neighborhood.
The entire Port Republic Road neighborhood is on the National Register of Historic Places. This community was developed by newly freed African Americans immediately after the Civil War and includes civic lodges, Rosenwald School, and Tarry’s Hotel. Most impressive to me is Shiloh Baptist Church. If you get to the end of the current path, walk a few feet further; turn right at the corner and the large church with its two towers and double stained glass windows stands as the anchor of the community. The current church was built in 1924.
So how does one enjoy the greenway? Everyone will have a different approach, but I like parking at the Invista lot and turning left first. That takes you through Constitution Park, past the LOVE sign, across several footbridges and under the two recently renovated city bridges and a railroad bridge. From the parking lot to the terminus in the Port Republic Neighborhood is just under half a mile. Go ahead and walk up to Shiloh Baptist Church to get your full half mile.
Retrace your steps through Constitution Park and then go all the way to the other end at Loth Springs behind the YMCA. From the Invista lot to Loth Springs is one eighth of a mile. This is a nice stroll behind the old industrial complexes like Crompton that were once crowded on the river. Now it is a nicely landscaped nature walk.
If you turn around at the end and return to your car, you have logged almost 2.5 miles. Just for the heck of it, do it all again.
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.