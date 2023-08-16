A Southern Corridor road in Waynesboro that would link retail and industrial property in the city’s West End to South Delphine Avenue was first considered in 2008.

The proposed 1.6-mile, two-lane road’s importance grew with the city’s purchase just more than a decade ago of the Nature’s Crossing Technology Center property just off Exit 96 of Interstate 64. The Southern Corridor road, if built, would serve as the main access road to the 170-acre property, expected to host light industry jobs.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said construction on the Southern Corridor begins Monday and should be complete in two years. A nearly $10 million contract for the work was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in June. The project funding comes from VDOT’s Smart Scale process, which scores transportation projects on several different measures.

Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism, said the Southern Corridor is vital to Nature’s Crossing and the city as a whole.

“This road helps us in a variety of ways,” Hitchin said. “The road helps with Waynesboro traffic flow and safety.”

The road will extend Shenandoah Village Drive, located behind the shops at Waynesboro Town Center and home to some industry, to along the northern edge of the city’s Coyner Springs Park. The road will intersect with Lyndhurst Road across from North Oak Lane. The Southern Corridor will follow existing North Oak Lane across the South River through Nature’s Crossing and end with a new South Delphine intersection.

Hitchin said shoppers going to the Waynesboro Town Center would have the new option of getting off I-64 at Exit 96 instead of Exit 94, the latter a congested exit that flows to shopping and dining.

As for Nature’s Crossing, the work on the Southern Corridor is happening at the same time the city has applied for a $4 million state grant to provide water and sewer to the industrial site.

“This is a huge step in getting that site ready to market,” said Hitchin of Nature’s Crossing and the Southern Corridor construction. He said preliminary plans for the site call for two 50-acre, rail-served, industrial businesses and some smaller light industry not served by rail.

In addition to the Southern Corridor road, VDOT spokesman Ken Slack said a shared-use path is planned for the western portion of the project. The path, about a half-mile in length, would offer access to both walkers and those riding bikes, Slack said.