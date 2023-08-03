An Augusta County woman is taking her call to be a warrior seriously.

Sydney “Sundance” Smith, 31, on a mission to be one of the world’s top female bare-knuckle boxers, is eying a shot at competing for a title.

Smith trains daily except Sundays in Bridgewater and fights in BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), the world’s largest bare-knuckle fighting promotion company.

She won her first bare-knuckle fight in May when she defeated Andy Nguyen via a round five decision in Greenville, South Carolina.

“I landed 98 punches to her 26,” said Smith, who only suffered a few bruises.

Defeating Nguyen, who had been unbeaten, was a big deal, Smith said, because it was her first step to achieving her goal of being a BKFC champion.

Next, the 115-pound boxer will face British challenger Melanie Shah in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Aug. 11. If she wins, Smith will get the chance to fight in a title match.

Rough beginning

Smith, a single mother of a 2½-year-old son, Aeneas, grew up in poverty on a 12-acre horse farm in Middlebrook, about 20 minutes away from Stuarts Draft, where her father was a farrier and blacksmith.

“She had a challenging upbringing,” said Pastor Chuck Balsamo, who leads Destiny Family Center in Stuarts Draft, the church Smith has been attending since middle school.

Although he tried hard, her father, Richard Smith, had difficulty providing for his family, Balsamo said. Despite struggling financially, Richard Smith loved his children deeply, Balsamo added.

“He invested in her,” Balsamo said. “Her father had many of his own challenges but did his best to raise his daughters.”

Smith attended Riverheads High School, where she ran cross country and competed in track and field for her first three years. However, her life was turned upside down her senior year when her father was diagnosed with cancer. She quit playing sports her senior year to help him.

“After school, instead of staying for cross country practice, I cared for him,” Smith said.

After graduating from high school, Smith attended Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave until her father died in 2012 at the age of 51. Smith was 20 years old when her father died, and his death hit her hard.

“He was my best friend,” Smith said. “I miss him.”

Lost in her mourning, Smith needed a better outlet than running. So she turned to mixed martial arts.

“I started fighting to help deal with his death,” she said. “It’s therapy for me.”

Smith began training in 2013 and had her first amateur fight in March of 2014. Early in her career, she started using Sundance as her fight name to honor her father.

“It was my nickname for my father,” she said. “A friend and I were the only ones that called him that.”

Using his nickname isn’t the only way Smith honors her father. She also walks out in his black cowboy hat when she fights.

“He helped build me into the athlete I am. He pushed me very hard and demanded excellence from me. He instilled in me grit,” Smith said. “I owe him a lot.”

Balsamo agreed.

“She gained strength from watching her dad never give up while struggling,” he said. “She has had a champion attitude since the day I met her. She is going to fight to survive no matter what it takes.”

Having spent nine years training in Muay Thai, which relies on strikes and fighting on the ground, and competing as an amateur, Smith made her professional mixed martial arts debut in June 2022 in Richmond.

“It was nice to be compensated. As an amateur, and even as a pro, you put a lot of money into this sport,” Smith said. “It was nice to get a little something back.”

Over the past decade, Smith said the sport has become more popular with women.

“When I started, there were very few of us,” she said. “Now, there are a lot more, and I love that. It’s becoming more of a mainstream thing for women to do, which is great.”

Although she just had her first bare-knuckle fight in May, it’s something Smith had wanted to try for a while.

“I’ve had my eye on it for years,” she said.

When BKFC added a Strawweight division, Smith quickly switched from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing. She said the most significant adjustment to bare-knuckle boxing has been not using her knees, elbows and feet.

“It’s a tough transition,” she said. “It’s still hard for me not to throw kicks and elbows.”

MMA and bare-knuckle boxing can be dangerous, but Smith has only suffered a cut over her eye, fractured hands, and once broke a foot on an opponent’s knee.

“I have gotten hurt more training than fighting,” she said.

Higher power

Smith’s calling to be a warrior began in high school, although she didn’t know it then.

Growing up, Smith attended Destiny Family Center. Years ago, long before she had even thought of fighting, something happened during a 24-hour worship service.

“Someone prophesied over me, ‘God wants you to study the athletes of the Bible,’” Smith said. “I didn’t know where it was going. I thought it was about track. I never thought it was about fighting.”

Everyone at Destiny Family Center supported her when she decided to train in mixed martial arts.

“My pastor knows all about it,” Smith said. “Everyone at church watches my fights and prays over me. It’s incredible.”

Balsamo said the entire congregation is proud of her.

“We pray for her safety. We pray that her training works. We pray that she wins,” he said. “We love to encourage people no matter where they are in life.”

Smith, who studies her Bible daily, said her faith is crucial to her.

“We are really tight,” she said of her relationship with Jesus. “I’m rough around the edges, but I take my relationship with God seriously.”

Balsamo said she is a prayer warrior.

“Her relationship with God is beautiful,” he said. “She has an understanding of what God can do. Because of that, she is an incredible spiritual warrior. She does in prayer what she does in the arena — fight.”

Before matches, she walks out to Christian rap or praise and worship. In May, Smith walked out to “Higher Power” by Crowder. For her fight in August, she plans to walk out to “Praise” by Elevation Worship.

“I get to praise God in front of the world and plant seeds and help people cultivate their faith,” she said.

When training, she often listens to Christian rap, including KB, Derek Minor and Tobymac. She also listens to Christian rock, such as the Newsboys.

“I went to a Newsboys concert once in Lynchburg, and it was awesome,” she said.

Smith said she is determined to use her success as a mixed martial arts fighter and bare-knuckle boxer to point people to God.

“This is what I was called to do,” she said. “This is my mission field.”

Balsamo agreed.

“She identifies with people no matter where they are in life and is able to bring faith to people who are outcasts,” he said.

Although some might question how it’s possible to be a fighter and worship a God who commands his followers to turn the other cheek, Balsamo said it’s not a contradiction.

“It is a sport,” he said. “Some people run. Some people play football. Some people play soccer. All of those sports have risk factors. Do I want her getting punched in the head? No, but she was designed for this.”

Local support

Over the years, Smith has been supported by her sponsors, including Zero Fight Gear, Shaded By J Window Tinting LLC in Staunton, Energy Windows LLC in Edinburg and B. Cool Window Care in Staunton.

“Sidney’s good at fighting,” said Eddie Cool, the owner of B. Cool Window Care. “She has a lot of willpower and is persistent. She’s going to be the champ soon.”

Balsamo agreed.

“She’s found peace, and she’s found a calling,” he said. “Syndey is going to do something powerful with her life.”

Smith is also sponsored by In Your Corner, a nonprofit that supports mental health initiatives for combative sports athletes.

“I’m passionate about In Your Corner,” Smith said. “A lot of us fighters do deal with mental health issues. That’s part of why a lot of us fight.”

Smith said she’s not worried about her upcoming fight.

“I have worked extremely hard for this,” she said. “I have confidence in my training. It’s hard work, but it’s a lot of fun.”

A moment later, she added, “I’m coming for the title, and I plan on winning that belt.”