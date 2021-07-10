St. John the Evangelist Church offering tours of new building

The end of an 88-year era has arrived at St. John the Evangelist Church in Waynesboro, as they moved into their new building on Memorial Day and dedicated their building on Independence Day.
The church moved from its old location on Maple Avenue to 301 Sheppard Court. The move is the culmination of a years-long process to move from their previous building, which is now home to Appalachian Christian School.
The church is offering tours to the public this week Monday through Friday to let the community see the 16,680 square foot building, located on a 13-acre plot of land that a parishioner donated. The new building holds 607 attendees at max capacity, over twice as many as their previous building, said the Reverend Rolo Castillo.
“The old church was built 88 years ago, and it took that much time before we needed to move,” Castillo said. “I like to tell people that when your pants get tight, you get new ones. You might keep the pants in your closet thinking you may one day fit back into them, but probably not going to happen.”
St. John hosted a dedication of the church building on July 4. Bishop Barry C. Knestout attended the event and consecrated the church, and other local faith leaders showed up to support the church.
During the dedication process, the bishop walks around and anoints the walls, christens altars with essential oils and incense is burned that allows smoke to build to the walls.
“Smoke is always a sign of the presence of God,” Castillo said. “This is a sacred place. When you sit down or kneel down to pray, you can hear the presence of something much bigger than us.”
With the move from a building so old comes a transitionary period for church. John Prebish, a parishioner of the church who joined in 2018, said the move has gone smoothly for the congregation.
“Some of the people who have been at St. John the longest have had to make great adjustments because the old church meant so much to them,” Prebish said. “But at the same time, they’re realizing that this is necessary that we expand because we outgrew where we were.”
The building’s construction is only in phase one, with a second phase planned in the future to add more amenities.
The church plans to eventually add a courtyard, community center and space for religious education, which would be built alongside the church. The church itself offers room for growth, with removable walls to allow for more space if needed.
The new and improved building gives St. John the opportunity to continue to expand its ministry into the local community.
“I think we’re well-poised to develop an impressive foothold in the City of Waynesboro,” Prebish said.