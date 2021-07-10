St. John the Evangelist Church offering tours of new building

The end of an 88-year era has arrived at St. John the Evangelist Church in Waynesboro, as they moved into their new building on Memorial Day and dedicated their building on Independence Day.

The church moved from its old location on Maple Avenue to 301 Sheppard Court. The move is the culmination of a years-long process to move from their previous building, which is now home to Appalachian Christian School.

The church is offering tours to the public this week Monday through Friday to let the community see the 16,680 square foot building, located on a 13-acre plot of land that a parishioner donated. The new building holds 607 attendees at max capacity, over twice as many as their previous building, said the Reverend Rolo Castillo.

“The old church was built 88 years ago, and it took that much time before we needed to move,” Castillo said. “I like to tell people that when your pants get tight, you get new ones. You might keep the pants in your closet thinking you may one day fit back into them, but probably not going to happen.”

St. John hosted a dedication of the church building on July 4. Bishop Barry C. Knestout attended the event and consecrated the church, and other local faith leaders showed up to support the church.