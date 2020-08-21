Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill to host benefit for Staunton restaurant flood victims Sunday

Bigfoot’s in town, and he’s showing up for a good cause.
Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill will host a special promotion to benefit Staunton restaurant flood victims Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., with the majority of proceeds going to Byers Street Bistro.
On Aug. 8, flooding in downtown Staunton devastated many of the local businesses, including the restaurant. Additional funds will be given to the Staunton Creative Community Fund to help other businesses affected by flooding.
Craig Nargi, owner of Stable Craft Brewing, and Jeff Ramsey, owner of Byers Street Bistro, have been friends for years.
“This was an opportunity for me to help him,” Nargi said.
Any guest who purchases a beverage on Sunday will be given a Social Distancing Champ Bigfoot campfire mug while supplies last. One thousand mugs will be available for the Grab the Mug promotion.
Nargi said there wasn’t enough time to come up with a new mug design with a cool, new graphic, but the saying will remind people to socially distance.
“It kind of reminds people, ‘hey, we’re doing this thing, but you have to stay separate,’ he said.
A sunny forecast is predicted for Sunday, and temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80’s. Stable Craft Brewing offers multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations for guests to social distance.
Guests will also have the chance to get their picture taken with Bigfoot. SillyShotz PhotoBooth will be on-site with a wide-angle lens for the photo opportunity. A donation is required to take home the keepsake.
The Mel’s Croissant and Prime Beef Sandwich from the Byers Street Bistro menu will also be available for purchase Sunday. All proceeds from the two menu items will go directly to the restaurant’s flood recovery.
Three floods have hit Byers Street Bistro now. The most recent one is the worst by far, Ramsey said. The flood caused an estimated $150,000-$175,000 worth of damage to the restaurant and wiped out the entire first floor of the building.
Since the flood happened, the community has supported Ramsey and the restaurant in different ways. He said the community response has been overwhelming.
“It’s been refreshing to see that people worry about you and support you,” Ramsey said. “Lots of people are reaching out and doing lots of nice things.”
Ramsey is grateful Craig is organizing Sunday’s event.
“The fact that he’s gone out of his way to host an event and to cover some things to help us get back on our feet just speaks volumes,” he said.
Those who can’t attend Sunday’s event can purchase Byers Street Bistro “be strong” fundraising T-shirts online.
