Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill to host benefit for Staunton restaurant flood victims Sunday

Guests will also have the chance to get their picture taken with Bigfoot. SillyShotz PhotoBooth will be on-site with a wide-angle lens for the photo opportunity. A donation is required to take home the keepsake.

The Mel’s Croissant and Prime Beef Sandwich from the Byers Street Bistro menu will also be available for purchase Sunday. All proceeds from the two menu items will go directly to the restaurant’s flood recovery.

Three floods have hit Byers Street Bistro now. The most recent one is the worst by far, Ramsey said. The flood caused an estimated $150,000-$175,000 worth of damage to the restaurant and wiped out the entire first floor of the building.

Since the flood happened, the community has supported Ramsey and the restaurant in different ways. He said the community response has been overwhelming.

“It’s been refreshing to see that people worry about you and support you,” Ramsey said. “Lots of people are reaching out and doing lots of nice things.”

Ramsey is grateful Craig is organizing Sunday’s event.

“The fact that he’s gone out of his way to host an event and to cover some things to help us get back on our feet just speaks volumes,” he said.

Those who can’t attend Sunday’s event can purchase Byers Street Bistro “be strong” fundraising T-shirts online.

