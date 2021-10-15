Stable Craft Brewing wins ‘Brewery of the Year in Virginia’

Just some of the most popular beers on tap include Stable Craft’s “Britchin’ Brown” Brown Ale, their award-winning Blueberry Blonde Ale, their “Robot Cowboy” New England-style IPA and their “Just Peachy” Peach Hard Cider, among the other ten-plus beers and ciders on tap.

And the customers love them.

“We haven’t seen our regulars let up a bit,” Nargi said. “They were very understanding, very supportive [and] really wanted to see us survive and succeed. They were really genuinely interested in our staff, making sure everybody was OK and they advocated to other people in the community that we’re getting it right and they like coming here because of that.”

To Zappaunbulso, this dedication and appreciation for what he does hasn’t been lost on him, either.

“It’s cool,” Zappaunbulso said. “We put a lot of hard work in here [and] a lot of thought and effort into the beers that we’re making. It’s a cool thing to see that that’s paying off and people are enjoying what we’re putting out. That’s all part of the job. I love what I do and when people enjoy the product, it just makes it even better.”