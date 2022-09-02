State Police plan Labor Day patrols as part of Operation CARE

Motorists traveling Virginia highways over the four-day Labor Day weekend should know the Virginia State Police will be out in full force.

All available uniformed personnel will conduct traffic safety and enforcement patrols as part of Operation CARE — the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.

OPERATION CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored, traffic safety program that has the goal of reducing crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints.

Operation CARE started just after midnight Friday and continues until midnight Monday.

Traffic deaths on Virginia highways fell by half on Labor Day weekend 2021 as compared to 2020. Ten people died on Virginia highways over the holiday weekend in 2021. Colonel Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, has an ambitious goal for Labor Day weekend this year.

“Because one traffic fatality is too many, I challenge Virginians to achieve zero fatal traffic crashes this holiday weekend,” Settle said in a press release. “The recipe is easy: ditch distractions, drive sober, comply with posted speed limits, wear your seatbelt and be patient.”

The Virginia State Police are also participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, an anti-DUI enforcement and education program sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program. The State Police are one of nearly 95 law enforcement agencies conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols through the end of the year to prevent impaired driving and DUI/DUID-related crashes.