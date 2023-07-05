The Virginia State Police Tuesday released the names of all four people who died in the June 4 plane crash in Augusta County just off the Blue Ridge Parkway,

The pilot is identified as Jeffrey R. Heffner, 69, of Satellite Beach, Fla. The three passengers who died were Adina E. Azarian, 49, of East Hampton, N.Y., Aria J. Azarian of East Hampton, N.Y., and Evadnie Smith, 56, of East Hampton, N.Y.

The crash victims' bodies were taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy and identification.

The Cessna Citation twin-engine aircraft crashed in a densely wooded area of the Saint Mary’s Wilderness just over a mile below the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Nelson County line on June 4.

The crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.