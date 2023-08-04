The Virginia State Police said there were a dozen separate traffic crashes Thursday afternoon in the area of the Interstate 64 and Interstate 81 interchange in Augusta County.

Although the wrecks had multiple injuries, the state police said none were life-threatening.

Shortly after noon Thursday, the first crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-81 at the 228-mile marker. From there, additional crashes occurred as traffic slowed to react to the I-81 crash. The following two accidents happened in the northbound lanes of I-81 at the 223-mile marker and then at the I-81/I-64 interchange. Traffic backed up due to the crashes.

As troopers worked to clear the accident scenes and keep traffic moving, a two-vehicle crash occurred at 2:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the 90-mile marker.

This accident happened when a box truck suddenly stopped for traffic. A Brinks armored vehicle swerved to the right shoulder to avoid the box truck and was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the armored vehicle to run off the road, strike an embankment and overturn. The tractor-trailer struck the guardrail and then the box truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and the armored vehicle’s driver and passenger were taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. The tractor-trailer driver, a male from Canada, was cited for following too closely.

At 5:45 p.m., state police were called to a seven-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the 91-mile marker. Several injuries were reported. None were life-threatening.