Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro Democrats to hold drive-thru petition signing events on Saturday

The drive-thru event will take place on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at three different locations — In Staunton, at 90 Lee Jackson Highway by the main entrance of the Staunton Mall parking lot, in Augusta County, at 1759 Jefferson Highway in the back parking lot of the Augusta County Public Library Fishersville location, and at the Waynesboro Democratic Headquarters parking lot located in the Willow Oak Plaza at 901 W. Broad St.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken during the events, Mills said. Attendees will remain in their cars and receive petitions for each participating candidate on sanitized clipboards and sanitized pens will be available. Volunteers will wear two masks and use hand sanitizer after every interaction. They ask that attendees wear masks.

“We just feel like, even during this time of COVID, we can do it safely, and it can be an avenue for people to get out and get engaged with the political process,” Mills said.

Randall Wolf, D-Augusta, will be attending each of the drive-thru events on Saturday. On Jan. 1, Wolf announced he would challenge incumbent John Avoli, R-Staunton, for the 20th House District seat, which represents parts of Augusta and Nelson counties, Highland county, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.