Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro Democrats to hold drive-thru petition signing events on Saturday

The Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro Democratic committees will host drive-thru petition signature events in each of their localities this upcoming Saturday.
During the event, attendees will have the chance to sign petitions for candidates to get on the ballot for the June 8 Democratic Primary.
“We feel it’s important that people are involved with the political process from the very earliest stages and realize that people just don’t appear on a ballot, but they actually do some work beforehand to get that privilege,” said James Mills, Staunton Democratic Committee chair.
Volunteers will offer petitions for both local and statewide candidates during Saturday’s event. Each candidate must receive a certain number of signatures to qualify to be on the ballot for the June 8 primary. Candidates must submit their nominating petitions by March 25.
According to Virginia’s Legislative Information system, candidates wishing to run for Governor, Lieutenant Governor or Attorney General must receive 10,000 signatures, including the signatures of at least 400 qualified voters from each congressional district in the Commonwealth. A total of 125 signatures are required for those seeking a seat in the House of Delegates. Signing a candidate’s petition does not indicate support for a candidate or that you will vote for that candidate, Mills said.
The drive-thru event will take place on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at three different locations — In Staunton, at 90 Lee Jackson Highway by the main entrance of the Staunton Mall parking lot, in Augusta County, at 1759 Jefferson Highway in the back parking lot of the Augusta County Public Library Fishersville location, and at the Waynesboro Democratic Headquarters parking lot located in the Willow Oak Plaza at 901 W. Broad St.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken during the events, Mills said. Attendees will remain in their cars and receive petitions for each participating candidate on sanitized clipboards and sanitized pens will be available. Volunteers will wear two masks and use hand sanitizer after every interaction. They ask that attendees wear masks.
“We just feel like, even during this time of COVID, we can do it safely, and it can be an avenue for people to get out and get engaged with the political process,” Mills said.
Randall Wolf, D-Augusta, will be attending each of the drive-thru events on Saturday. On Jan. 1, Wolf announced he would challenge incumbent John Avoli, R-Staunton, for the 20th House District seat, which represents parts of Augusta and Nelson counties, Highland county, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.
“This is a complex district with all five jurisdictions, so it really takes the volunteers to get their boots on the ground and get out there and do the work that they’re doing, and I need to be there with them,” Wolf said.
He plans to attend the Waynesboro event around noon, the Augusta County event around 1:30 p.m. and then attend the Staunton event around 2 p.m., he said.
Residents who are unable to attend Saturday’s event may fill out a petition online at vadempetitions.org. The name and location of each candidate can be found on the website as well.
“We’re just offering this as an opportunity for anyone who isn’t able to fill out the petitions digitally,” said Augusta County Democratic Committee chair Jennifer Kitchen.
Saturday’s drive-thru events are the only petition signing events scheduled.