STAUNTON — A row of multicolored shovels struck the ground on New Hope Road just after noon on Thursday, officially ushering in the next phase of development for the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA (SAYMCA).

With a storied history of nearly 150 years in the community, the organization has long been searching for a site near its Coalter Street home to expand wellness programming.

“With this expansion … the YMCA is poised to play an even more significant role in the lives of community members of all ages,” said James Hall, president of the Staunton-Augusta Y board of directors. “[It] will ensure that we have the resources and capacity for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.”

The YMCA acquired the 37-acre property from the local landowner in February 2022. Phase I includes two multipurpose playing fields, a 4,000-square-foot pavilion, parking, and restrooms, and is projected to be completed by next summer.

“Today, I ask you to ‘dream with your eyes wide open.’” said Josh Cole, SAYMCA executive director. “See the pavilion that will be here for Summer Day Camp next year, with space for nearly 200 kids. See our Y being able to provide youth sports activities for our young athletes on multipurpose fields just over the hill. See us hosting environmental education activities along the banks of Lewis Creek. And that’s just Phase I.”

Children from Community Childcare Center were on hand to join members of the board of directors and board of trustees in symbolically breaking ground. The youngsters’ presence also highlighted the Y’s partnership with the organization to ensure that quality childcare remains available and affordable for local families.

Paul Vames, a lifelong area resident and 25-year member of the YMCA board of directors, was one of several dozen in attendance at the brief ceremony.

“Over many decades, the Y has built a really diverse offering of solid programs for children all the way through seniors,” Vames said. “The one thing we haven’t had is outdoor spaces to house and expand those programs. That is why this site is so important. It is a game-changer.”