Staunton business donates utility terrain vehicle to Stuarts Draft Babe Ruth League

The Stuarts Draft Babe Ruth League kicked off their fall season Thursday.

However, without a recent donation from a local business, the season might not have happened.

Green Hill Equipment, LLC, of Staunton, donated a new utility terrain vehicle to the Babe Ruth League earlier this month after their field maintenance four wheeler was stolen from the onsite garage at Schneider Park Complex in August.

“They saw the Facebook post and they decided that wasn’t something they were going to let happen and graciously called us up and said ‘we’ve got this for you, come take a look at it,’” said the vice president of the Stuarts Draft Babe Ruth League. “It was brand new.”

Without a four wheeler or similar vehicle, field maintenance is nearly impossible. The drags used to smooth out the field’s surface weigh around 200 pounds, and the bags of crushed limestone used to mark the fields weigh around 50 pounds. In addition to field maintenance, there are 12 trash cans located around the fields with only one dumpster located next to the onsite garage where all of the trash is hauled.

Green Hill Equipment, LLC is owned and operated by David and Jason Bartley. Bartley said they reached out to American LandMaster, a UTV manufacturer, and split the cost of the donation.