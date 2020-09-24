Staunton business donates utility terrain vehicle to Stuarts Draft Babe Ruth League

The Stuarts Draft Babe Ruth League kicked off their fall season Thursday.
However, without a recent donation from a local business, the season might not have happened.
Green Hill Equipment, LLC, of Staunton, donated a new utility terrain vehicle to the Babe Ruth League earlier this month after their field maintenance four wheeler was stolen from the onsite garage at Schneider Park Complex in August.
“They saw the Facebook post and they decided that wasn’t something they were going to let happen and graciously called us up and said ‘we’ve got this for you, come take a look at it,’” said the vice president of the Stuarts Draft Babe Ruth League. “It was brand new.”
Without a four wheeler or similar vehicle, field maintenance is nearly impossible. The drags used to smooth out the field’s surface weigh around 200 pounds, and the bags of crushed limestone used to mark the fields weigh around 50 pounds. In addition to field maintenance, there are 12 trash cans located around the fields with only one dumpster located next to the onsite garage where all of the trash is hauled.
Green Hill Equipment, LLC is owned and operated by David and Jason Bartley. Bartley said they reached out to American LandMaster, a UTV manufacturer, and split the cost of the donation.
“It was a blessing to us,” Jason Bartley said. “It’s kind of a real shame that somebody would take something like that from essentially what is a bunch of children and a little league field.”
The red utility terrain vehicle features a Stuarts Draft Babe League logo decal on the hood done by Shenandoah Awards and Apparel. There are also additional decals that say courtesy of Green Hill Equipment LLC.
Thursday night’s opening game was the first time the field had been used all year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring season was canceled. After the four wheeler was stolen last month, the league didn’t know if a fall season was possible.
“When we were trying to get this going and then that happened it was just a crushing blow, but to be able to have Jason and his father step up and donate their time and effort ... we were flabbergasted,” an official with the league said.
There was an outpouring of support from the community after the four wheeler was stolen. Community members offered to lend the league four wheelers for the field maintenance equipment or to cut grass, whatever was needed.
Sheree Flippin started a GoFundMe, and the money raised is being returned to those who donated.
Apple Door Systems of Waynesboro donated materials to lock up the onsite garage to make it more secure. South River Rehabilitation also reached out to the league and said they were going to purchase a four wheeler before Green Hill Equipment, LLC donated one.
