Staunton church selling peanut butter eggs to raise money for Samaritan’s Purse’s Ukraine efforts

STAUNTON — As the war continues to rage between Ukraine and Russia, one local church decided to turn an old tradition into a way to help those affected.

Up until two years ago, Linden Heights Baptist Church in Staunton sold Easter egg-shaped baked goods to fundraise for youth programs. The COVID-19 pandemic shelved those fundraisers, but with the tensions overseas, the church decided to bring them back in collaboration with Samaritan's Purse to raise money for suffering Ukrainians.

“We were thinking about so many people that we’ve seen in the news and concerned about the suffering and wanted to do something,” said Luke Smith, the pastor of Linden Heights Baptist. “For many years, we’ve had this Easter Egg project, but we haven’t done it the last two years because of COVID. We decided ‘let’s resume this,’ and give 100% of the proceeds away.”

Members filled the church’s fellowship hall Tuesday to make the goods. Cathy Fauber, a member of Linden Heights Baptist, said they will make around 1,000 eggs with a goal of donating $5,000 to the Ukrainian relief effort by Samaritan’s Purse, a global Christian humanitarian aid organization. In previous years, the eggs always sold out, Smith said.

“It makes you feel good when you can do something tangible,” Fauber said of the participation of the congregation in this fundraiser. “The power of prayer is everything, and I will never take away from that, but people have just jumped up to help. Our church is behind us 100%. We have a very servant-oriented church.”

The ingredients for the eggs were completely funded by donations from the congregation, Fauber said, which allows the church to donate all the money raised.

When Linden Heights Baptist began to plan the fundraiser, it came after a period of prayer and sadness for the people of Ukraine, said Fauber said, who hopes other area churches will raise money to help Ukrainians.

“When we decided to do it, we had prayed, we had cried, and it was breaking everybody’s heart, so we decided to step forward and do something tangible,” Fauber said. “When we were deciding where to give the money, we looked at the International Mission Board and the Baptist General Association of Virginia to see what people were doing. We decided that we wanted it to go to the frontline of Ukraine.”

Samaritan’s Purse operates an emergency field hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, as well as three medical clinics around the country. The nonprofit Christian organization has helped to distribute medical supplies throughout the region, according to its website.

Linden Heights worked with Samaritan’s Purse previously through Operation Christmas Child, a program where volunteers fill shoeboxes for children in need.

“This is going to an organization that does a lot of help for those in need, and we decided to work together to try to do that,” Smith said. “One of the things about Samaritan’s Purse is they have real transparency of how you can help and what that help will do. I think that helps us to work with them.”

Before the eggs were finished being made on Tuesday, over 600 of them were already sold. Smith said the support from the congregation and community has been encouraging to see.

“It comes out of our conviction as Christians for caring for those in need,” Smith said. “I think even people who don’t share our religious views can relate to the suffering and want to help. It gives us meaning and purpose to fill our days to do something for others.”

For more information, call the church 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at (540) 886-1138.

