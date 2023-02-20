STAUNTON — Martin Lightsey and his wife live on two parcels of land encompassing almost 250 acres of peaceful, untouched property on the outskirts of Staunton.

And they want it to remain so, even after their deaths.

“We started to worry about development encroaching where we were,” said Lightsey, former owner and chairman of Specialty Blades, Inc. in Staunton.

Lightsey and his wife are in their 80s. To ensure their property remains undeveloped, they have donated development rights to the Valley Conservation Council (VCC), an organization protecting land from development and preserving open space in the Shenandoah Valley by securing permanent conservation easements.

The easements allow landowners to limit the type or amount of development on their property while retaining ownership of the land, said Adam Schellhammer, executive director of VCC.

“It’s not to say that nothing can happen on that property forever, but what it does is ensure we have a discussion,” Schellhammer said. “Understanding the process is the first thing. Many people think it’s a transfer of ownership, and I think there’s some apprehension about people giving up rights over their land.”

Since 1990, VCC has been using easements to protect the biodiversity, water quality and productive agricultural soil in the Valley. VCC visits the land annually to ensure that it is being used according to the terms in the easement and that inappropriate development is not taking place. Landowners can transfer or sell the property, but depending on the easement attached to the deed, there are limitations on what can be built on the land. In 2022, the VCC oversaw almost 70 easements in the Valley, with 30 in Augusta County. The conservation council protected 1,909 acres this past year, the most in its history, Schellhammer said.

Lightsey, originally from Columbia, South Carolina, moved to Staunton in 1965. He and his wife began building on their property in 1982. They have a house and a secondary building consisting of office space, a garage and a living room lounge. The couple also leases a portion of their land to a farmer who harvests hay from the fields.

Over the years, many farmers lacked heirs and had no one to leave their land to after their deaths. Other farmers were unable to make a living off their land. As land became available, the Lightseys began buying the land from those farmers transitioning out of agriculture, eventually owning up to 380 acres. They have since sold 127 acres but still own about 250. The Lightseys could have divided up the land into large 5 or 10-acre tracts where sizeable single-family homes could have been built. That would have brought in a great deal of money, but they decided they would rather see open space than houses dotting the landscape. So instead of developing the land, they donated its development rights to VCC, thus extinguishing forever the ability of the Lightseys or future landowners to build upon the land.

“It is a lot of land,” Lightsey said. “Many people like to live in historical houses in a city, but living in the country and waking up every morning and seeing a lot of wild turkeys and deer appealed to us.”

Owning so much land requires a lot of maintenance. Lightsey said he spends his time maintaining gravel roads, removing broken trees and limbs, and mowing the grass. Eventually, Lightsey’s two daughters will inherit the land. Although they do not live in Staunton, they support what he and his wife have done. One daughter lives in Nashville, and another in Charlottesville.

Many farmers and landowners do not want to give up their assets because of the legacy of owning land, Schellhammer said.

“Especially in the Valley, there’s a long history of farming in this area,” he said. “A lot of it is legacy and value. They’ve taken on that farm from their family with the hope and intention that it moves on within that family.”

Schellhammer and Lightsey explained that a conservation easement could help that land remain a farm for future generations because it will never be developed. Lightsey said he’s doing his best to spread the word about the benefits of donating development rights to the VCC.

“I think it’s important to conserve some woodlands,” he said. “I think it’s important to have a place for the animals, and this is a good place for them.”

For more information about working with the VCC to protect family farms, open space, and water through land conservation easements, contact the VCC at (540) 886-3541 or valleyconservation.org.