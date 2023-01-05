Staunton family welcomes first baby of 2023

FISHERSVILLE — A little bundle of joy arrived on the first morning of the new year.

Augusta Health’s first baby of 2023, Ricco Greyson Via, was born at 4:39 a.m. Sunday to parents Hailee Potter Simmons and Aldo Via, according to a press release.

Via is the parents’ first child.

The child weighs 5 pounds, 4 ounces, and is 18.25 inches long.

The family, originally from Port Orchard, Washington, lives in Staunton.

Augusta Health Obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Molly McQuigg delivered the newborn. Nurses who cared for the family were Elena Washington, Betsy Cox, Mary Frazier, and Julie Roberts.