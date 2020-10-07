Staunton Historic Preservation Commission to consider Augusta County courthouse application

Candy Hensley, assistant to the county administrator, is serving as manager for the courthouse project.

“We have a team of professionals on board who bring a wealth of experience in historic preservation consulting, identification of historic materials and technical preservation expertise,” Hensley said in the press release. “We are excited to present this proposal to the historic commission.”

The historic courthouse’s north and east elevations will be partially enclosed by the proposed addition and will remain visible within the building interior. Court Place, known as Barrister’s Row, will be enclosed within the addition and serve as the main pedestrian access on the first floor, with main public entry and security screening off South Augusta Street.

The five-story expansion will serve as a backdrop to the historic courthouse, with architecture compatible with the character of the historic courthouse but differentiated so as not to mimic the design elements of the existing building.