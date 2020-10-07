Staunton Historic Preservation Commission to consider Augusta County courthouse application

Augusta County may be one step closer to expanding and renovating the courthouse located in downtown Staunton.
The county submitted an application for a certificate of appropriateness to the city of Staunton’s Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The application includes descriptions, drawings, photographs, plans and documentation required by the commission. It highlights the commitment to permanent preservation through rehabilitation of the 1901 historic courthouse and the Echols Building, two signature buildings completed in Staunton by architect T.J. Collins.
A certificate of appropriateness is required for any material change including construction, reconstruction, exterior alteration, demolition or relocation that affects the appearance of a historic property.
According to the county’s application, adaptively reusing these buildings will allow the 1901 historic courthouse to remain the county’s courthouse and an important focal point for downtown Staunton, while the Echols Building will help anchor the street corner presence. The historic exterior of the courthouse will be preserved and care will be taken to complete the rehabilitation work in a manner that preserves the building’s character defining features and historic building materials, the release said.
Candy Hensley, assistant to the county administrator, is serving as manager for the courthouse project.
Support Local Journalism
“We have a team of professionals on board who bring a wealth of experience in historic preservation consulting, identification of historic materials and technical preservation expertise,” Hensley said in the press release. “We are excited to present this proposal to the historic commission.”
The historic courthouse’s north and east elevations will be partially enclosed by the proposed addition and will remain visible within the building interior. Court Place, known as Barrister’s Row, will be enclosed within the addition and serve as the main pedestrian access on the first floor, with main public entry and security screening off South Augusta Street.
The five-story expansion will serve as a backdrop to the historic courthouse, with architecture compatible with the character of the historic courthouse but differentiated so as not to mimic the design elements of the existing building.
The expansion’s exterior materials will include red brick and stone, complementary to that of the 1901 historic courthouse and the existing Echols Building. Exterior synthetic wood trim will reflect the neoclassical revival and beaux-arts style of the historic courthouse. A larger window opening at the south elevation of the expansion will afford sweeping views of the historic courthouse from all building levels.
The application was facilitated by Moseley Architects with subconsultants, Timmons Group and Sadler & Whitehead Architects, PLC, the release said. Moseley Architects, an engineering and architectural services firm based in Richmond, Va., offers more than 50 years of experience partnering with more than four dozen counties and cities in the Commonwealth to design over 125 court facilities.
The historic preservation commission will consider the application at its Oct. 27 meeting. The meeting will include a public comment period.
According to the city of Staunton, unless action is deferred, the HPC approves or denies its application at the meeting the item is heard.
An appeal of the commission’s decision may be taken to Staunton City Council within 30 days. From there, an appeal of council’s decision may be filed with Staunton Circuit Court within 30 days.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.