Staunton man arrested for allegedly breaking in vehicles

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to thefts from vehicles in the city's York Drive area, Waynesboro police said.

Parker Dean Hebron, of Staunton, was charged with entering a vehicle with the intent to commit any crime and petit larceny. Hebron was charged with three separate offenses for each charge, one for each vehicle that was broken into. He was also charged with one count of credit card theft, a class 6 felony.