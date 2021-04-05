 Skip to main content
Staunton man arrested for solicitation of a minor
Staunton man arrested for solicitation of a minor

A Staunton man was arrested Friday after a week-long undercover investigation by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

ACSO said Monday that a member of the criminal investigation's division posed as a teenaged female as part of an online investigation related to the solicitation of minors. 

After allegedly sending numerous explicit messages, the suspect agreed to meet the fictitious teen when he was instead confronted by investigators.

George W. Marshall

George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton.

George W. Marshall, 63, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties of a minor.

Marshall is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

