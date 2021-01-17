Staunton man dies after being hit by car in Augusta County

A 90-year-old Staunton man died Saturday after being struck by a car in Augusta County, Virginia State Police said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, VSP responded to a crash in the 1100 block of Jefferson Highway.

A pedestrian was attempting to cross Jefferson Highway when he was struck by a 2007 Buick Lucerne. The vehicle was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian, Howard A. Tillou, was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

