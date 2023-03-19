STAUNTON — You’re never too young to be an entrepreneur.

Just ask three-year-old Malanie “Lani” Smith, who has already started building her empire, a thriving start-up lip care line, Lani Love Organic.

However, behind every successful girl is a successful woman. In this case, it’s Malanie’s mother, Mariah Moats.

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Malanie was busy making two organic lip scrubs at her grandmother’s house. After struggling to put on the latex gloves, Malanie stirred a small cup of sugar with jojoba oil, hot pink mica powder, and essential oils that smelled of cotton candy and strawberry creme as her mother watched.

“I wish I can eat this,” Malanie said with a smile as she pointed to the half-done lip scrub.

“They are edible,” her mother responded with a laugh. “But you don’t just want to eat them.”

Malanie, with drops of oil and an accidental powder spill on her arm, is like any other toddler, happy to spend time with their mother.

“When you get older, you got to pay the bills,” Moats said during a conversation about growing up.

“I don’t care,” Malanie answered.

Depending on the orders, the mother and daughter duo make 10 to 15 lip glosses and scrubs each week, which takes about 30 minutes.

When she was 20 years old and attending college, Moats got pregnant with Malanie. As a result, Moats ended up dropping out of college. However, she hopes to one day return.

“Motherhood is a struggle sometimes, like financially, but it’s all rewarding at the end of the day to see a little you grow,” Moats said. “That’s the best feeling.”

However, despite putting her higher education pursuits on hold for motherhood, Moats said education is important. Moats decided to help Malanie start their business in February 2022 as a side hustle to save for Malanie’s college expenses.

“I wanted to make sure she had her college funds because growing up, I didn’t have that,” Moats said. “I just wanted to ensure she has that set up to where she has it, so she doesn’t stress about it when she gets older. My main goal is for her to know how important education is, and she doesn’t give up.”

Another reason they started Lani Love Organic is so Malanie could wear makeup without having an allergic reaction. Every lip product is made with organic and natural ingredients, divided into “mommy” and kid-friendly products based on the ingredients. Lani Love Organic sells an array of lip glosses, lipsticks, chapsticks, scrubs and lip plumpers. They also sell false eyelashes and a seasonal collection of lip bundles.

Moats and her daughter began selling their lip products to friends and relatives.

“Last year, it was kind of slow when we first started, but as we got more creative with the holidays and the collections, we’ve got a lot more business,” Moats said.

With help from Moat’s friends Kayla Nanette and Lex Lewis, also small business owners, Lani Love Organic has become successful.

“We [Nanette and Lewis] both help each other to keep going,” Moats said. “I’ve met a lot of friends that are also business owners from different places, and they also help me out with a lot of stuff I don’t know.”

Lani Love Youth uses youth ambassadors, all friends of Malanie and Moats, to help market their products. In addition, newer products, such as a unicorn lip bundle collection, will launch in May, Malanie’s birth month.

“I just love that everyone around this area has been so supportive,” Moats said. “I honestly didn’t expect it.”