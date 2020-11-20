Staunton native Tom Sheets receives 2020 Community Leadership Award from chamber

“At a certain age, you know a lot of people. You have certain experiences you can bring to the table, and you’re not afraid to put it out there and be accounted for,” Sheets said. “I’m not a politician, so I’m accountable to nobody but my wife and my family, that’s it. So whatever I’ve worked on in the community is things that the community wanted.”

Most recently, he’s a member of the Gypsy Hill Park Gateway Restoration Committee. Sheets said the committee and volunteers raised a couple hundred thousand dollars this year for park renovations. New changes at the park include new signs, new fencing, new roofs on property buildings and brick around the park.

Sheets said the big crowning will be the sign that will go across the entrance of the park.

“It will really stand out,” he said.

The sign was set to be installed earlier this year, but the installation was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before then, those digging the footers hit rock as they were preparing for the sign. Even with the setbacks, the sign is made and ready to be installed and will happen pretty quickly, Sheets said.