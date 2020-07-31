A Staunton resident was attacked by a rabid cat without provocation earlier this week, according to the Staunton Police Department.
According to a press release from the department, the incident occurred on July 28 in the Moore Street area.
The animal was captured and turned over to the Health Department for rabies testing. Animal Control was notified Friday the test was positive.
Symptoms of rabies in animals include extreme agitation and aggression, muscle spasms, excessive salivation and ultimately death.
Rabies can be transmitted by wildlife to unvaccinated animals and persons. It is fatal if not treated immediately.
The Staunton Police Department asks that pets are current on their rabies vaccinations. Both State law and City code require that domestic animals are vaccinated for rabies.
If anyone has any questions about rabies prevention or treatment, please contact the Health Department at (540) 332-3870. If there are any questions about State or City code about wildlife and domesticated animals, please contact Staunton Animal Control at (540)-332-3842.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.