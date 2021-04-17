Staunton Walking Tour part of 88th annual Historic Garden Week in Virginia

STAUNTON — With sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s, Saturday was the perfect spring day to take a stroll through Staunton to see floral arrangements made by members of the Augusta County Garden club.
The arrangements were one feature of the day's sold-out walking tour that were part of the 88th annual Historic Garden Week hosted by the Garden Club of Virginia. Tours highlight inspired private landscapes, public gardens and historic sites across the state at the peak of the spring season.
“I think people are just happy to be here,” said Susan Laser, the Augusta Garden Club 2021 Tour chair. “We are comfortable with social distancing, of course, that was always a concern, but I think people are loving the arrangements, and we’re just glad to see everybody happy.”
Last year, Historic Garden Week was canceled only for the second time since 1927 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event consisted of gardens and exterior spaces exclusively because of safety protocols. Ticket sales were also limited.
“We had a lot of concerns that people were going to be disappointed because they couldn’t go in the houses, but I think it’s worked out really well,” said Susie Lendermon, the Augusta Garden Club 2021 Tour co-chair.
Emily Reed, a former president of the Augusta Garden Club and one of the event’s hostesses, said she was pleased the focus shifted back to the outdoors.
“It’s great to be back out here today,” Reed said. “People have been very supportive that they can’t go in the homes.”
Reed designed two of the floral arrangements adorning the doorsteps of homes on Lewis Street. The inspiration for the colors of the arrangement comes from the house, she said.
One arrangement, located at 271 N. Lewis St., had daffodils, lantanas, ranunculus and scotch broom. With help from a friend, the arrangement took only two hours to make, Reed said. The other was just next door at 269 N. Lewis St. It was a living garden with each piece still in the pot.
Reed said that making an arrangement is mechanical, meaning there's a lot of mechanics to creating pieces.
“You get your oasis and actually wrap it in chicken wire because you have such big stems that the oasis will break in half unless you do,” Reed said. “A lot of those flowers have fragile stems, so we split straws in half and wrap them around the stems so that they can go into the oasis without breaking the stems.”
Reed is no stranger to creating floral arrangements. She’s been with the Augusta Garden Club for over 20 years now. She, her mother and grandmother have all served as presidents of the club in the past. While Reed has been creating arrangements for years, she’s sometimes unhappy with how things look as she’s making them. Adding the first flower is the hardest part, she said.
“My mother always told me when you start having those [moments], walk away because you're overthinking it. You can overthink and nitpick to death, and that’s you. Most people are just going to walk up and go, ‘wow, that’s beautiful,”’ Reed said.
Saturday’s admission price of $20 per ticket also bought access to four special activities throughout the day. One event, titled “Fun and Fantasy” was a floral design presentation led by Garden Club of America judges Linda Holden and Marie Thomas. The two women are locals who live next door to one another.
Thomas said their inspiration comes from bright colors. Their arrangements include mixing dried, spray-painted materials like red Dogwood or palm leaves and fresh flowers. They got the idea to spray paint flowers from Holden’s husband Howard, a Lionel Model Train collector. They designed five arrangements during their 30-minute presentation.
“At the end of the season in the early fall, we just cut the leaf and leave it in the garage to dry, and then we paint them,” Thomas said. “They have interesting textures and shape.”
Holden only has one rule — never paint a real flower.
Other presentations included a “What’s Hidden Beneath the Garden?” talk at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum and “Porch Talk,” which highlighted Staunton’s history through the work of architect T.J. Collins. Artists from Beverley Street Studio were also on-site to paint pictures in each tour garden.
The 2021 Historic Garden Week runs from April 17-April 24 It features 30 unique tours hosted by 48 member clubs across the state, according to the Garden Club of Virginia website. Proceeds from Historic Garden Week help fund the restoration and preservation of Virginia’s historic public gardens, graduate-level research fellowships and a Centennial project with Virginia State Parks.