Staunton Walking Tour part of 88th annual Historic Garden Week in Virginia

“It’s great to be back out here today,” Reed said. “People have been very supportive that they can’t go in the homes.”

Reed designed two of the floral arrangements adorning the doorsteps of homes on Lewis Street. The inspiration for the colors of the arrangement comes from the house, she said.

One arrangement, located at 271 N. Lewis St., had daffodils, lantanas, ranunculus and scotch broom. With help from a friend, the arrangement took only two hours to make, Reed said. The other was just next door at 269 N. Lewis St. It was a living garden with each piece still in the pot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reed said that making an arrangement is mechanical, meaning there's a lot of mechanics to creating pieces.

“You get your oasis and actually wrap it in chicken wire because you have such big stems that the oasis will break in half unless you do,” Reed said. “A lot of those flowers have fragile stems, so we split straws in half and wrap them around the stems so that they can go into the oasis without breaking the stems.”