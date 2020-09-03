Staunton woman completes 15-mile swim to raise money for first responders

STAUNTON — Following her record-setting career at Bridgewater College, Olivia Heeb-Wade found herself with no pools to swim in during the lockdown because of COVID-19. She needed to look elsewhere for her next challenge.
On Aug. 22, she completed that challenge by swimming more than 15 miles continuously in Lake Moomaw — and she did it all while raising money for Covington first responders.
Overall, she swam for 15.2 miles in the lake and raised $1,945 for the Covington Rescue Squad. Covington’s all-volunteer rescue squad responds to emergency medical calls, and Heeb-Wade grew an appreciation for them by watching them help out with events she participated in previously.
“Them [Covington Rescue Squad] being willing to come out to events that the community, and people outside of the community come to, is something that I can’t be more grateful for,” she said. “It’s good to have a group that is all volunteers but is still professionally trained to help out. Because I couldn’t necessarily do the things I’ve done swimming-wise if it wasn’t for people like that.”
Heeb-Wade’s inspiration for the six hour and 46 minute swim came from reading a book in March during lockdown by legendary open-water swimmer Lynne Cox. One of Cox’s many feats was swimming between the U.S. and the Soviet Union in 1987. Reading about Cox’s story inspired Heeb-Wade to pursue a longer swim, and she immediately considered how she could help out while pursuing this goal.
“That’s when I decided that I wanted to do a marathon swim, and then I said that I really want to make it something more than myself, especially considering this year where everything negative has happened. I wanted there to be something positive going on,” Heeb-Wade said.
During the swim, Heeb-Wade was followed closely by a boat with her husband and brother-in-law on board. She stopped every thirty minutes to take a two-minute break and ensure she was still taking in the proper nutrition.
While she had long-distance swimming experience at Bridgewater, the longest swim Heeb-Wade ever completed before her charity swim was a 10-mile swim in the months leading up to Aug. 22. Heeb-Wade said that the most difficult portion of the swim mentally occurred about three-and-a-half hours after she began.
“I was a little nervous that I wouldn’t physically be able to finish because anything can happen,” she said. “Whether it’s that you start feeling a little sick, or you have to stop, it’s just mentally getting through that and realizing that it’s only one day out of my whole life. I knew I needed to get through it and be strong.”
Once Heeb-Wade finished the swim, two members of the Covington Rescue Squad congratulated her, as well as people that supported her throughout the training process.
“It was definitely a relief [to finish], and just to be able to do this for the rescue squad,” Heeb-Wade said.
Moving forward, Heeb-Wade said that she’s working towards competing in open-water events once normal events resume, and would like to swim for even longer than she did in Lake Moomaw.
During her 2019-20 season, her last at Bridgewater, Heeb-Wade set school records in numerous categories, including the 500, 1000 and 1650-yard freestyle events.
