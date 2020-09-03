Staunton woman completes 15-mile swim to raise money for first responders

“That’s when I decided that I wanted to do a marathon swim, and then I said that I really want to make it something more than myself, especially considering this year where everything negative has happened. I wanted there to be something positive going on,” Heeb-Wade said.

During the swim, Heeb-Wade was followed closely by a boat with her husband and brother-in-law on board. She stopped every thirty minutes to take a two-minute break and ensure she was still taking in the proper nutrition.

While she had long-distance swimming experience at Bridgewater, the longest swim Heeb-Wade ever completed before her charity swim was a 10-mile swim in the months leading up to Aug. 22. Heeb-Wade said that the most difficult portion of the swim mentally occurred about three-and-a-half hours after she began.

“I was a little nervous that I wouldn’t physically be able to finish because anything can happen,” she said. “Whether it’s that you start feeling a little sick, or you have to stop, it’s just mentally getting through that and realizing that it’s only one day out of my whole life. I knew I needed to get through it and be strong.”

Once Heeb-Wade finished the swim, two members of the Covington Rescue Squad congratulated her, as well as people that supported her throughout the training process.