 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Staunton woman dies after crash in Augusta County
0 comments
top story

Staunton woman dies after crash in Augusta County

{{featured_button_text}}

A Staunton woman died Friday after a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred at 1:15 a.m. on Interstate 64 at mile marker 91.

A 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median, struck the embankment and overturned, police said.

The driver, 59-year-old Darlene C. Lane, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert