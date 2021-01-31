Staunton woman dies after crash in Augusta County

A Staunton woman died Friday after a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.
Virginia State Police said the crash occurred at 1:15 a.m. on Interstate 64 at mile marker 91.
A 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median, struck the embankment and overturned, police said.
The driver, 59-year-old Darlene C. Lane, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
News Virginian Staff Reports
