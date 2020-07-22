Patricia Koogler, a local private wealth advisor, made this year’s list of Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors.
Koogler ranked in the top 1,000 among the nation’s 29,000 most productive female advisors.
Criteria for the award included experience in the industry, the success of one’s practice, assets under management and the advisor’s compliance and regulatory record.
“I was actually kind of shocked,” Koogler said. “To be recognized with people that I have admired and listened to at conferences and looked up to was very humbling.”
Koogler was surprised that a big name like Forbes recognized her little practice, but nothing is small about the Koogler Financial Group. In addition to practicing locally in Waynesboro, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville, Koogler manages clients in 26 states. She has about 500 clients.
The private wealth advisor grew up in McLean and graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. There, she met her husband, Charlie. After graduation, she moved back to northern Virginia and worked as an accountant for the Marriott Corporation.
Before moving to Staunton in 1998, Koogler first worked in Charlottesville as the controller of a retirement community called The Colonnades when it first opened.
Koogler has worked for Ameriprise Financial Services for 25 years and achieved the status of private wealth advisor in February 2016. In this role, she helps clients with financial planning and investing advice. Her other qualifications include Certified Long Term Care (CLTC), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
In addition to being named a Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor for 2020, Koogler was also named to the Top Wealth Advisor Moms by Working Mother magazine for the third time in 2019.
This recognition is something Koogler’s very proud of. She has two teenage sons, Tommy and Jonny. Her oldest son Tommy will be attending JMU in the fall, and her youngest son is learning to drive.
The Working Mother Top Wealth Advisor Moms award looks at data over three years from over 11,000 mothers working in the industry.
“They are measuring it against other mom’s in the industry, so it’s a more narrow scope,” she said. “I was very excited about that.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed down Koogler’s practice, and it has continued to grow throughout the pandemic. Because she works with clients in so many different states, she was used to doing virtual work.
“We are still getting new clients through virtual meetings as recently as yesterday,” Koogler said when speaking to her last week.
Koogler acknowledged her team and is very appreciative of them.
“I can’t do this on my own,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.