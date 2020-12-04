‘Stay the course’ Augusta County schools will finish fall semester under hybrid school model as COVID-19 cases rise

VERONA — Although COVID-19 cases have increased in Augusta County Public Schools, students and staff will finish out the semester with its current hybrid model of instruction that’s been in place since Sept. 1
At Thursday night’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Eric Bond gave an update on the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. He also provided a statement from Dr. Laura Kornegay, Central Shenandoah Health District Director.
As of Thursday night, there were 29 active COVID-19 cases in Augusta County Schools, including 17 students and 12 staff members. That was out of 12,500 individuals, or about 0.23 percent of individuals in Augusta County Public Schools, Bond said.
“Those cases have not been transmitted in the schools,” Bond said. “Most of it has been community transmitted.”
Bond and Kornegay met at 1 p.m. Thursday and had lots of conversations about the data, he said. At 2:20 p.m., she sent him an email signifying she is comfortable with the school’s mitigation strategies, policies, procedures and how the school has proceeded so far, he said.
“We all continue to monitor the community situation on a day by day basis, and I continue to support Augusta County’s hybrid approach to finishing up prior to Christmas, with the ability to pivot to a full virtual environment should the situation worsen,” Kornegay said in the email. “There is no one metric that can measure this, but considerations include case counts, transmission that affects students/schools/classrooms, as well as the situation in the healthcare system, including capacity to handle surges.”
Bond reminded Board members that, as they’ve said all along since the hybrid plan was implemented on Sept.1, teachers, administrators, parents and students would need to be ready to go to a virtual learning situation at any time.
“As of today, as of now, looking at our numbers, I feel comfortable moving forward with our current hybrid plan for the next two weeks and as you can see in Dr. Kornegay’s statement, she is also comfortable with us moving forward on our current hybrid plan,” Bond said.
Bond thinks the 17 active student cases are a result of Thanksgiving break. This is the highest number of active cases since the school year started, he said.
On Thursday, one classroom went fully virtual because of staffing issues. Two classrooms went fully virtual on Wednesday because of the same problem. Bond said that since September, 12 classrooms have gone to remote virtual learning, including the three from this week. All but these three have returned to school.
“We do have several folks that are being quarantined right now because of the contact tracing and the requirements there of being quarantined,” Bond said. “As we said back in September and August, we knew that staffing was going to be potentially an issue for us.”
Board Chairman Nicholas T. Collins reminded everyone that changes could be made within 24 hours if needed.
In other business, Bond discussed how the county would handle snow days for the 2020-2021 school year.
There are three options for snow days this year. The first, which is considered a regular snow day, will now be called at-home learning days for all students. Under this option, teachers may work from home or at school, whichever they prefer. Twelve-month employees will report to school at their normal time.
The next category will be a code one snow day. If a code one is signified, 12-month employees will receive a one-hour delay. With this option, students will still have an at-home learning day, and teachers can once again choose to either work from home or school.
Lastly, If a code two is called because of inclement weather, all schools and offices will be closed. Students and teachers will not be expected to work from home, and no employees should report to work, including 12-month employees, custodians, maintenance, transportation and administration.
“That’s going to be an old fashioned snow day,” Bond said.
