‘Stay the course’ Augusta County schools will finish fall semester under hybrid school model as COVID-19 cases rise

Bond reminded Board members that, as they’ve said all along since the hybrid plan was implemented on Sept.1, teachers, administrators, parents and students would need to be ready to go to a virtual learning situation at any time.

“As of today, as of now, looking at our numbers, I feel comfortable moving forward with our current hybrid plan for the next two weeks and as you can see in Dr. Kornegay’s statement, she is also comfortable with us moving forward on our current hybrid plan,” Bond said.

Bond thinks the 17 active student cases are a result of Thanksgiving break. This is the highest number of active cases since the school year started, he said.

On Thursday, one classroom went fully virtual because of staffing issues. Two classrooms went fully virtual on Wednesday because of the same problem. Bond said that since September, 12 classrooms have gone to remote virtual learning, including the three from this week. All but these three have returned to school.

“We do have several folks that are being quarantined right now because of the contact tracing and the requirements there of being quarantined,” Bond said. “As we said back in September and August, we knew that staffing was going to be potentially an issue for us.”