Still in tune: Waynesboro business builds parts for pipe organs worldwide

Klann Organ Supply ships products worldwide, but one recent shipment is perhaps the most unique.
In July, the business shipped a pipe organ console to a doctor who lives in Madison, Wisconsin. Pipe organ consoles are typically installed in churches and cathedrals, but this one went to a private residence.
“He loves it,” said Klann Organ Supply owner Phil Klann. “He’s extremely happy with it.”
A pipe organ console is a wooden cabinet with all of the keyboards and stock controls in it. Klann said to think of it as being the “control panel for playing the instrument.”
Normally, it takes two to three months to build a console. The building time for this console was longer than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the vendors and suppliers were affected by the virus, which caused some delays, Klann said.
Klann Organ Supply, located at 301 Fourth Street in Waynesboro, is one of the oldest supply houses in the country. August, Klann’s grandfather, started the business in 1910. There’s only a handful of supply houses throughout the country, Klann said.
The company doesn’t build pipe complete pipe organs, but instead supplies a lot of the components for pipe organs.
“We’ve actually made enough parts for complete organs, but there’s very few Klann organs out there,” Klann said. “Some organs may have a lot of our components [and] some may just have a couple components.”
Although the majority of pipe organ consoles built by the Klann company are installed in churches, the company doesn’t sell to churches because they would be competing with their regular customers, Klann said.
“The churches are not our customers,” he said. “Our customers are the builders and the service people that build and repair organs.”
Business had slowed down for the supply company during the pandemic, but has quickly picked back up again. A console insert that will be installed in The Basilica of Saint Peter in Columbia, South Carolina, was shipped Friday. Employees are also working on a key rail that will be sent to New York City.
“We just sent an order out to the Netherlands this week,” Klann said. “We supply worldwide in Germany, Australia and Canada.”
The company does its own molding and engraving, with both computerized and pantograph type engraving machines. In addition to the upstairs assembly department, there’s a 2,200 square-foot woodshop a block away from the main building.
With electronic organs gaining in popularity and more churches switching to contemporary praise and worship and not needing traditional organs are among the challenges Klann Organ Supply faces, Klann said.
“They’re not really concerned with having an organ in the church. They’re fine with a piano or maybe just having a band that plays,” Klann said. “You’ve seen that, nothing wrong with that, but when you have that there’s not a need for the traditional organ. I guess the lack of traditional music has been a big player.”
Klann Plastics, a molder and contract manufacturer of medical devices is located in the same building as Klann Organ Supply. Klann retired from working in plastic molding and later purchased the Klann Organ Supply business a year ago.
“That’s sort of my retirement gig,” he said. “I figured you know, continue it on.”
