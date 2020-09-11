Still in tune: Waynesboro business builds parts for pipe organs worldwide

Although the majority of pipe organ consoles built by the Klann company are installed in churches, the company doesn’t sell to churches because they would be competing with their regular customers, Klann said.

“The churches are not our customers,” he said. “Our customers are the builders and the service people that build and repair organs.”

Business had slowed down for the supply company during the pandemic, but has quickly picked back up again. A console insert that will be installed in The Basilica of Saint Peter in Columbia, South Carolina, was shipped Friday. Employees are also working on a key rail that will be sent to New York City.

“We just sent an order out to the Netherlands this week,” Klann said. “We supply worldwide in Germany, Australia and Canada.”

The company does its own molding and engraving, with both computerized and pantograph type engraving machines. In addition to the upstairs assembly department, there’s a 2,200 square-foot woodshop a block away from the main building.

With electronic organs gaining in popularity and more churches switching to contemporary praise and worship and not needing traditional organs are among the challenges Klann Organ Supply faces, Klann said.