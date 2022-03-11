Storm will bring rain, and snow to Waynesboro this weekend

Waynesboro residents who have been enjoying the warmer weather may need to get back out their winter coats this weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain and snow on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a continued chance of snow after that, with up to two inches of snow accumulation possible. Saturday’s low will be 17 degrees Fahrenheit.

Gary Critzer, Waynesboro’s director of emergency management, said his department does not expect any substantial snow accumulation that drastically affects roads. The snow will likely be a dusting accompanying rain, Critzer said.

“It looks like we’re on the lower side of things,” Critzer said. “There will probably be some winds, rain, and snow mixed, but that’s predominantly what we’re looking at right now. With that little bit of snow, [the roads] will probably not be a problem at all.”

At this time, the city does not plan on pre-treating the roads, as it does not foresee issues.

Critzer said that while he does not expect the snowfall to be significant that Waynesboro residents should keep an eye on the situation over the weekend.

“People should monitor the situation. It is certainly going to be windy, and it’s going to be cold, but at this point, we’re not expecting a significant weather event for our area,” Critzer said.

After the weekend, the weather will warm up again, with temperatures expected in the 60s all next week.

