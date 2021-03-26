Stuarts Draft couple visits over 300 LOVEworks signs

Todd uses Google Maps and a spreadsheet to keep track of each place they’ve visited, he said.

Out of 338 signs, one of his favorites is in Dante, a small town in southwest Virginia. The display is made out of wrought iron and pays homage to coal miners from the area. One of Susie’s favorites is the LOVE sign at Nancy’s Candy Co. in Meadows of Dan.

For Todd, finding the signs is like a scavenger hunt, he said.

“Some of the unofficial ones could be just a small sign in somebody’s yard, or it could be a shop in somebody’s storefront,” Todd said.

There are two LOVEworks installations in downtown Waynesboro — an official and unofficial one. Located across from banks of the South River in Constitution Park, the official sign features wading boots, a reel, a trout and oars that spell out love.

“It’s great for the community because it ties in with trout fishing with the river being right here. It draws in a lot of trout fishermen and [also] ties into our area as well,” Todd said.

Traveling together has been a good bonding experience for the couple, Susie said. It also gives them something to look forward to in the future as they are always on the lookout for places to revisit.