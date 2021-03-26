Stuarts Draft couple visits over 300 LOVEworks signs

STUARTS DRAFT — A Stuarts Draft couple is proof that Virginia is for both Lovers and adventurers.
Since 2018, Todd and Rebecca “Susie” Coburn have visited 338 LOVEworks signs throughout the Commonwealth.
The couple saw their first LOVEworks sign during a weekend getaway to Chincoteague Island in February 2018, which was the same weekend Todd proposed to Susie.
After learning more about the signs, they thought it would be a cool way to explore the state, Susie said. Now, they spend their time off traveling the state to find the signs.
“We get to see places that you would never see otherwise,” Susie said.
The two were forced to cancel their vacation last year a week before they were supposed to leave for a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they took a five-day road trip across the state and visited as many LOVE signs as possible. They saw around 120 signs during the trip, Todd said.
“It was cool because we were able to start at the beach and finish up in the mountains,” Todd said. “You [get to] see all the different aspects of the state, so that was pretty neat.”
There are more than 200 official LoveWorks signs in Virginia and just as many unofficial ones. Although the unofficial signs aren’t listed on the Virginia LOVEworks Google map, several Facebook groups post about where to find them.
Todd uses Google Maps and a spreadsheet to keep track of each place they’ve visited, he said.
Out of 338 signs, one of his favorites is in Dante, a small town in southwest Virginia. The display is made out of wrought iron and pays homage to coal miners from the area. One of Susie’s favorites is the LOVE sign at Nancy’s Candy Co. in Meadows of Dan.
For Todd, finding the signs is like a scavenger hunt, he said.
“Some of the unofficial ones could be just a small sign in somebody’s yard, or it could be a shop in somebody’s storefront,” Todd said.
There are two LOVEworks installations in downtown Waynesboro — an official and unofficial one. Located across from banks of the South River in Constitution Park, the official sign features wading boots, a reel, a trout and oars that spell out love.
“It’s great for the community because it ties in with trout fishing with the river being right here. It draws in a lot of trout fishermen and [also] ties into our area as well,” Todd said.
Traveling together has been a good bonding experience for the couple, Susie said. It also gives them something to look forward to in the future as they are always on the lookout for places to revisit.
“Maybe we want to explore restaurants or tourist attractions or things like that. It’s not only seeing the state, it’s opening our eyes to other areas within the state we wouldn’t normally explore,” Todd said.
Last weekend, they visited the LOVE sign at Tang & Biscuit in Richmond and plan to visit more in April. They encourage others to try it out.
“It’s a good way for families to do something relatively inexpensive and see our state,” Todd said.
It’s also a safe way to get out of the house and do something right now during the pandemic, Susie said.
Those interested in learning more about the official LOVEworks displays in Virginia can visit virginia.org/LOVE.
In the future, Susie hopes to make a few scrapbooks featuring all of the signs they’ve visited. Todd also started an Instagram page that highlights their travels. To see where they are headed next, follow them on Instagram at ts.lovesign.adventures.