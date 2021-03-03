Stuarts Draft Elementary students learn Arabic language, culture

STUARTS DRAFT — Seven students in the Gifted and Talented Program at Stuarts Draft Elementary School shared a new language and culture with guests on Tuesday afternoon.
During an Arabic Recital, students spoke Arabic dialog with one another and performed customs from the culture. After the program, students and their guests had the chance to sample a few Middle Eastern foods.
Roxanne OBrien, the English as a Second (ESL) teacher at Stuarts Draft Elementary, speaks several languages. She's always been more interested in exotic languages such as Arabic and chose the language for the program because of its appeal, she said.
"This has been a joy for these young ladies," OBrien said. "They are all very, very good at language."
For the past four weeks, Hope Abiyu, Gabriela Bonney, Sarah Eckert, Mehrwyn Hackney, Jolene Lawson, Jordan Vandevander and Skyann Weber met after school to prepare for Tuesday's recital.
The program's goal was to teach the students a taste of the language and culture and teach them about linguistics, something OBrien has always enjoyed.
"It's like a big puzzle," OBrien said. "It's just a lot of fun, and it's nice to be able to hopefully give a little taste of that to the kids."
Fifth-grade Weber said her favorite part of the program was learning the language.
"I like saying 'mae alsalama,’” Webber said, which means goodbye and is written as مع السلامة.
Students learned other phrases, including “how you are doing” and how to ask someone if they'd like to come into your house, which is very common in the Middle East, OBrien said.
Vandevander, a fifth-grader, said her favorite part of the program was the food. Students and attendees had the chance to try Middle Eastern-style chicken wings, hummus and pita chips, olives, Baklava, and a special Arabic coffee.
Vandevander’s favorite Arabic word is also mae alsalama.
"It's my favorite because it sounds like my salami," she laughed and said.
The Gifted and Talented Program at Stuarts Draft offers programs in language arts, math, science and more. Students in the program receive differentiated classroom instruction and enrichment programs like this one throughout the year.
"We have these types of classes and events that are enrichment based so that these students get to do some exploring beyond the general curriculum that everyone gets," Stuarts Draft Elementary principal Tina Bowersox.
This program is part of a three-year rotation. OBrien will be teaching Chinese next year and Russian the year after that.