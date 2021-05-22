Stuarts Draft graduates challenged to become ‘leaders'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wyatt Aldhizer, the class of 2021’s salutatorian, said it was the first day that many of the students had seen each other in a year. He also acknowledged it could be the last time they might ever see one another. He encouraged his classmates to take a deep breath and enjoy the moment.

“After a year of many struggles and disappointments, with an emphasis on the word many, the day has finally come,” Aldhizer said. “While adversities seem to be a common denominator within this class, I can assure you that they do not define who we are.”

Aldhizer said that despite those challenges, the class is full of energy and determination for success.

“I see the passion in the sports you play, the classes you take and the people you admire,” Aldhizer said. “Regardless of the obstacles that posed a threat to our path, we powered through them.”

Christopher Winfield, Stuarts Draft class of 2021’s valedictorian, expressed those same sentiments.

“We’ve always been told that the road to graduation is tough, but none of us could have expected a wild ending like this, and yet, despite the strange and challenging environment we’ve been through, we’re here,” Winfield said.