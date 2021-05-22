Stuarts Draft graduates challenged to become ‘leaders'

HARRISONBURG — James Nycum, principal of Stuarts Draft High School, said it best. How can we ever forget the graduating class of 2021 for not only surviving but thriving during a pandemic?
After spending most of their senior year apart because of the pandemic, classmates had the chance to gather together one last time on Saturday. One hundred sixty-five seniors graduated during the school’s outdoor commencement ceremony at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium.
Stuarts Draft High School was the third and last Augusta County school to graduate at JMU on Saturday. Wilson Memorial High School graduated first, followed by Fort Defiance High School. Having the graduation ceremony at the stadium allowed each graduate to bring up to 20 guests.
Graduates sat spaced apart from one another to allow for proper social distancing. Then each graduate walked to a stage on the field to accept their diplomas as their names were called.
Commencement speeches were presented on the stadium’s jumbotron. During his opening remarks, Nycum acknowledged the challenges the seniors have faced throughout the last year while giving them advice for the future.
“I encourage you all not to be followers but to be leaders,” Nycum said. “I challenge you to become leaders in your respective communities at your jobs, in college, in the military, but most importantly, be positive leaders for a troubled society.”
Wyatt Aldhizer, the class of 2021’s salutatorian, said it was the first day that many of the students had seen each other in a year. He also acknowledged it could be the last time they might ever see one another. He encouraged his classmates to take a deep breath and enjoy the moment.
“After a year of many struggles and disappointments, with an emphasis on the word many, the day has finally come,” Aldhizer said. “While adversities seem to be a common denominator within this class, I can assure you that they do not define who we are.”
Aldhizer said that despite those challenges, the class is full of energy and determination for success.
“I see the passion in the sports you play, the classes you take and the people you admire,” Aldhizer said. “Regardless of the obstacles that posed a threat to our path, we powered through them.”
Christopher Winfield, Stuarts Draft class of 2021’s valedictorian, expressed those same sentiments.
“We’ve always been told that the road to graduation is tough, but none of us could have expected a wild ending like this, and yet, despite the strange and challenging environment we’ve been through, we’re here,” Winfield said.
Winfield thanked the families of students and teachers for all of their help along the way. He also acknowledged his classmates and the memories they’ve shared.