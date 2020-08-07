Stuarts Draft man pleads guilty to child-sex offense two decades ago

A 37-year-old paramedic pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of indecent liberties with a child in Augusta County Circuit Court.

Michael Dwight Harmon, of Stuarts Draft, was charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child under 15 years of age. He will be sentenced Dec. 17 at 9:45 a.m. and could face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

The victim reported the alleged sexual assault to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in July 2019.

The sexual abuse occurred two decades ago, from November 2000 to July 2002. Harmon unlawfully and intentionally, exposed his sexual or genital parts to the male victim and proposed the child expose his sexual or genital parts to him.

Harmon was a teenager at the time of the offense. He reached out to the victim, 12, through an online messenger system. Harmon invited the victim over to his home to consume alcohol. While there, Harmon suggested the victim perform sex acts on him, which the child did. The acts were male stimulation and oral sex at Harmon’s request.

Harmon and the victim occasionally engaged in these acts for about five years. All sexual acts that occurred between the defendant and the victim took place in Augusta County.