Stuarts Draft schools placed on lockdown after vehicle shot

A vehicle was shot in Stuarts Draft on Thursday around noon on Stuarts Draft Highway, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Although the incident occurred on Stuarts Draft Highway and not school property, all Stuarts Draft schools were placed on a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

“I do not believe there’s a threat to the schools or the community at this time," Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

However, there is a large police presence near the schools.

“This is an ongoing investigation and I will have more information as we determine what took place,” Smith said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.