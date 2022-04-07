 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stuarts Draft schools placed on lockdown after vehicle shot

  • Updated
A vehicle was shot in Stuarts Draft on Thursday around noon on Stuarts Draft Highway, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Although the incident occurred on Stuarts Draft Highway and not school property, all Stuarts Draft schools were placed on a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

“I do not believe there’s a threat to the schools or the community at this time," Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

However, there is a large police presence near the schools.

“This is an ongoing investigation and I will have more information as we determine what took place,” Smith said.

