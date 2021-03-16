 Skip to main content
Stuarts Draft woman dies after crash in Waynesboro
Stuarts Draft woman dies after crash in Waynesboro

A Stuarts Draft woman died on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in Waynesboro, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

At 1:19 p.m. on Sunday, state police responded to the crash in the 2500 block of Hermitage Road. 

A 2010 Honda Civic was traveling east on Hermitage Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crossed into the westbound lane striking a 2016 Buick Enclave, police said.

The driver of the Honda, 59-year-old Karen T. Gray, was medflighted to UVa Hospital where she later died from her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. 

The driver of the Buick, 45-year-old Amy Bradley of Fishersville, was not injured in the crash. She also was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP said Tuesday the crash remains under investigation.

