Stuarts Draft woman dies after crash in Waynesboro

A Stuarts Draft woman died on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in Waynesboro, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.
At 1:19 p.m. on Sunday, state police responded to the crash in the 2500 block of Hermitage Road.
Support Local Journalism
A 2010 Honda Civic was traveling east on Hermitage Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crossed into the westbound lane striking a 2016 Buick Enclave, police said.
The driver of the Honda, 59-year-old Karen T. Gray, was medflighted to UVa Hospital where she later died from her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Buick, 45-year-old Amy Bradley of Fishersville, was not injured in the crash. She also was wearing a seatbelt.
VSP said Tuesday the crash remains under investigation.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.