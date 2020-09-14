Stuarts Draft woman wanted for shooting in Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is looking for the alleged shooter after an incident in Fishersville on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:22 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Foursquare Lane for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a man in his 30s who reported that while traveling north on Stuarts Draft Highway preparing to turn on to Augusta Farms Road, a vehicle pulled next to his and began firing a weapon. The mans passenger compartment was struck, police said.

When the man attempted to flee, police say the suspect continued firing and "rammed his vehicle" with hers.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The alleged shooter was identified as Jacqueline N. Ramsey, 38, of Stuarts Draft. She is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The sheriff's office said additional charges are likely.

Police said this was "not a random act of violence" and Ramsey targeted the victim.

She is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigator Ron Reid of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (800) 322-2017.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.