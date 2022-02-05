Stuarts Draft woman wins $1 million lottery prize

A Stuart's Draft woman won $1 million playing Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

When Sharon Anderson decided to check the winning numbers, she had low expectations, the release said.

“I saw that I didn’t win the $100,000 prize, so just for giggles, I decided to check the million-dollar numbers,” she said in the release. “I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to win that.’”

Anderson was wrong. Her ticket was indeed a $1 million winner.

“It’s unreal!” she said in the release. “It’s really exciting!”

Anderson, who works as a restaurant manager, said she intends to save her winnings for retirement.

She bought her ticket at Sheetz in Stuarts Draft at 2870 Stuarts Draft Highway.

The other three million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Alexandria, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Six tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Goode, Hampton, Henrico, Martinsville, Mattaponi and Winchester. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

