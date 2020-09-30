Submissions open to honor local veterans

The News Virginian is accepting nominations for an upcoming annual special section that pays tribute to our area’s veterans.

The section honoring local veterans will be included in the Nov. 11 edition of the paper. We will accept submissions online for the publication, which will feature stories and profiles of Waynesboro and Augusta County veterans, until Oct. 25.

The submissions must be of living military veterans representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard. Conflicts may include World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, the Middle East and current conflicts where our nation’s service members are stationed across the globe.

To submit a nomination, use this online form. Submitted information will be featured in an online photo gallery on our website.

Submissions should include at least two photos, one from the veteran’s time in the service and another from recent civilian life.

