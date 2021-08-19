Survey: Nearly two-thirds of Augusta County residents unhappy with internet

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two hundred and twenty-five respondents encouraged the county to install fiber-optic cables, with one resident voicing frustration at having to resolve the problem themselves.

“Have fiber installed and available for all businesses and homes. We had to pay to have fiber installed to our facility last year,” they wrote.

Pam Carter, Augusta County supervisor and member of the broadband committee, previously said the area is reliant on grants to install more fiber, as a single mile of fiber costs $30,000.

“The cost of laying fiber is so expensive that, without some kind of financial revenue stream coming in from the state or the federal government, we couldn’t afford it on our own,” Carter said in July.

Augusta County identified several conclusions based on the data in regards to how residents feel about their internet service, with a major point being about the affordability of service. The survey report states that many residents, even in areas with access to coverage, are put off by the price of the internet.