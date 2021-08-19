Survey: Nearly two-thirds of Augusta County residents unhappy with internet

Many Augusta County residents are unhappy with their internet speeds, while others do not have broadband access at all, according to a recent survey conducted by the county.
Of 1,537 responses from county residents in the survey taken in July, 132 residents said they had no internet at their current location. Regarding internet speeds for those with service, 62% of respondents reported dissatisfaction, and 64% said they were dissatisfied with their internet service overall reliability.
When asked why their location did not have stronger internet service, 71.3% of respondents said stronger service was not available, and 5.3% said the internet was not reliable or secure.
“The survey results outlined above indicate that dissatisfaction with internet access, speed, and service is widespread in the community,” the county wrote in the survey report. “Perhaps unsurprisingly, residents identified internet access as an indispensable part of their everyday lives — especially for communication, education, and entertainment.”
When asked how the county should improve internet service, the residents had a variety of answers, with 414 saying expanding access was the most important step.
“Expand access to quality internet service in more rural areas like where my family lives,” one resident wrote.
Two hundred and twenty-five respondents encouraged the county to install fiber-optic cables, with one resident voicing frustration at having to resolve the problem themselves.
“Have fiber installed and available for all businesses and homes. We had to pay to have fiber installed to our facility last year,” they wrote.
Pam Carter, Augusta County supervisor and member of the broadband committee, previously said the area is reliant on grants to install more fiber, as a single mile of fiber costs $30,000.
“The cost of laying fiber is so expensive that, without some kind of financial revenue stream coming in from the state or the federal government, we couldn’t afford it on our own,” Carter said in July.
Augusta County identified several conclusions based on the data in regards to how residents feel about their internet service, with a major point being about the affordability of service. The survey report states that many residents, even in areas with access to coverage, are put off by the price of the internet.
“Finally, concerns about prohibitive costs — especially for residents in more rural areas — appeared throughout the responses to the open and closed-ended questions,” the county wrote. “Some pointed to insufficient competition among service providers as the main factor driving up costs.”
The responses in the survey will be used to coordinate future projects to better serve the community, as well as apply for grants, such as through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI). After a 2019 survey, the county received over $900,000 in grants. In the last year, Augusta County received a $1.2 million VATI grant and nearly a million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to go towards broadband.