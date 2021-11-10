SVASC supporters, volunteers concerned over Waynesboro seeking bids for animal shelter

Becci Harmon, a concerned resident from Augusta County stood tall at the podium in front of the Waynesboro city council and staff on Monday night.
She had a question to ask each member there.
“Do you know what the first full week of November is?” Harmon asked. “It’s National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. So do you have anything exciting planned to recognize this week in Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center?”
The crowd, as well as everyone on stage, at Kate Collins Middle School remained silent.
“Sure,” Harmon continued. “Let’s plan a meeting and just jerk the rug right out from underneath the feet of many people who have worked hard to make this shelter something you could be proud of.”
Several infuriated, concerned and/or worried volunteers and supporters for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, or SVASC, let their voices be heard at Monday night’s Waynesboro City Council meeting.
An RFP, or request for proposals, from the city of Waynesboro was suddenly issued to the animal shelter, which the city has owned since September 2011, on Oct. 19 for “professional services for Animal Shelter Operations.”
Some of the services in the RFP are to include, but are not limited to, tracking all animal intake, implementing a volunteer services program, a community education program, fundraising, facility management and more.
The RFP also noted to all potential bidders that the shelter currently employs three full-time and seven part-time staff members.
All offerors’ proposals can be accepted until 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 2021.
For Harmon, as well as several others in attendance, the thought of the shelter’s management being handed over to someone potentially negligent about the welfare of its animals did not sit well.
She was also disgusted by the thought of suddenly losing all of the shelter’s progress done to improve the facility by the staff and volunteers over the years.
“I remember quite well when the shelter opened,” Harmon said. “I was there opening the doors to a shelter that didn’t even have a washer and dryer. I also remember the “My Dog Votes” campaign. My being there led to 10 years of volunteering in some form or another watching more directors come and go during these years, which from a business standpoint, reflects back on its leaders — you.”
The thought of simply losing the shelter was also devastating to Linda Farrar, a volunteer at the SVASC for five years.
“I’ve done a little bit of everything,” Farrar said. “Lots of other volunteers donate their time and resources there, too. There is a robust volunteer program, adoption program, and the shelter has an extensive network of rescue organizations that they work with, as well.”
Farrar began tearing up at the podium, grateful for the volunteers who make the shelter what it is every day.
“When things get crowded at Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, the staff and shelter send out a plea on social media and people show up,” said Farrar, crying. “They show up with their money and their resources. Yes, the shelter is small and understaffed, but the community has embraced it. I’ve been happy to participate in adoption events [at] various businesses in the community. They appreciate the work the shelter does and want to be part of that success.”
Casey Eldridge, another concerned volunteer, was aware that new management could mean potential new success for the shelter, but was upset with the sudden notice of the RFP from the city.
“Quite honestly, the recent post of the operations for the sake of that bid kind of infuriates me,” Eldridge said. “I know it’s a process for local governments to do and I know that, hypothetically, it could be an amazing turn of events for animals. But all I can think of is how it could be the reason that people lose their dogs and animals lose their lives.”
While Eldridge acknowledged that the shelter staff was “stressed out and overworked” and that there were “a lot of issues that need to be addressed,” she told those on the city council and staff that the shelter should stay within the city’s ownership and that it should not simply be handed over to the lowest bidder who’s interested.
She also expressed her gratitude to fellow volunteers and those on the shelter’s staff, as wel, for staying strong and continuing to work under trying conditions.
“Working at the shelter is a labor of love,” Eldridge said. “We’re lucky that with a starting pay of $10 an hour, part-time with no benefits, we can get anyone to do it — especially when, in our current economic climate, KFC is hiring at $14 an hour starting. Working there, you’re not going to be coming in contact with urine, feces [or] blood regularly and are significantly less likely to get bitten or scratched.”
Lindsey Huffman, the shelter’s former director, also was grateful to the SVASC staff.
“As you look around, you see a group of people who have spent a better part of the last 10 years pouring their hearts and souls, sacrificing time, money, family, friends, vacations, hobbies and so much more to see animal welfare in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro changed for the better once and for all,” Huffman said. “Not only have we improved the outcomes for homeless pets in our communities, we have exceeded all expectations by changing the culture around how [the] people of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro view shelter animals and the issues surrounding them.”
She, like many others, expressed their fears that the shelter could potentially go backwards in service to the SAW region’s animals, as the SVASC currently boasts a save rate of about 96%.
“Choosing to go backwards after so much positive movement forward over the past 10 years would not only be degrading to those of us who continue to fight daily to save countless lives who enter our care, but would highly jeopardize your integrity with your constituents, as well,” Huffman said. “You may have figured out that a majority of your population is highly invested in providing a safe and compassionate place for the animals of our community.”
Jean Fraser, another concerned volunteer, said that its productive numbers are something they do not take lightly.
“We absolutely are dedicated to maintaining a euthenasia rate of the 96% save rate,” Fraser said. “We want to see the animals come out the front door. We do not want to see anybody coming out in body bags.”
Raven Loving, one of the kennel attendants at the SVASC, said she’s even had nightmares about the unfurling events, as well. She described them as if she was playing with all of the shelter’s dogs before someone with a firearm suddenly came in and fatally shot them all.
“We just didn’t know what to do,” Loving said. “We’ve all been extremely stressed wondering what’s going to happen to the animals. Is the next owner going to come in and kill all the dogs that we have? Me being a kennel attendant working with the animals every single day, you get a close bond with them. To think of them just coming in and euthanizing them, it gives you nightmares. It’s scary.”
Betina Dunbrack, another one of the shelter’s volunteers, just doesn’t understand any of the current situation in regard to why it’s actually happening.
“There’s nothing written anywhere of why,” Dunbrack said. “There’s no given reason anywhere.”
If she had to guess, she said she believed it’s because the city of Waynesboro simply just doesn’t “want anything to do with it anymore.”
When asked about those at the shelter, Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp had nothing but praise for the staff during the pandemic and various periods without a leading manager. Rather than seeing it as a devastating blow, he believes that the RFP from the city presents an opportunity for better organization for the SVASC and its employees.
“The RFP, itself, in my view, ought not be read as a commentary on the existing staff’s performance,” Hamp said. “Rather, it’s a recognition that our history with traditional recruitment and hiring and retention is challenged at the facility. We’re looking to see if we can take advantage of existing agencies who have staffing and experience in qualification to supplement or furnish primary capacity at the shelter.”
At the meeting, several members of the SVASC also expressed their desires for either the city of Staunton or Augusta County to take over the head role in the shelter’s management, seeing as it’s jointly run by all three municipalities.
“We jointly fund the shelter,” Hamp said. “We establish and adopt a budget jointly. The expense of the shelter is divided among the three localities according to usage. There’s a calculation performed about the number of animals that come through the shelter from each locality. That’s typical of how we fund joint operations, whether it’s the landfill, social services, the jail, the detention home. All of those reflect some function of utilization, whether it’s a single-year, three-year rolling average, that kind of thing.”
This was something that Harmon noted Monday night, as she expressed hope that it could be possible for a different locality to potentially spearhead new leadership moving forward.
“Perhaps it is time for a changing of the guard,” Harmon said. “You’ve had 10 years, now maybe it’s time to give [Staunton’s] city manager a shot at it.
Before leaving the podium, she shot a final warning to those on stage before going back to her seat to a massive round of applause from the supporters in attendance.
“All I see at this point is you’re looking for a quick fix,” Harmon said to the city council and staff. “It’s something that you don’t want to be bothered with anymore. But remember this, our dogs do vote and their voices will be heard.”
Several volunteers of the animal shelter who spoke Monday night in Waynesboro are further planning to continue attending Waynesboro City Council meetings, but will also attend future meetings in Staunton and Augusta County to express their concerns, as well.