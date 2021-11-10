SVASC supporters, volunteers concerned over Waynesboro seeking bids for for animal shelter

“Choosing to go backwards after so much positive movement forward over the past 10 years would not only be degrading to those of us who continue to fight daily to save countless lives who enter our care, but would highly jeopardize your integrity with your constituents, as well,” Huffman said. “You may have figured out that a majority of your population is highly invested in providing a safe and compassionate place for the animals of our community.”

Jean Fraser, another concerned volunteer, said that its productive numbers are something they do not take lightly.

“We absolutely are dedicated to maintaining a euthenasia rate of the 96% save rate,” Fraser said. “We want to see the animals come out the front door. We do not want to see anybody coming out in body bags.”

Raven Loving, one of the kennel attendants at the SVASC, said she’s even had nightmares about the unfurling events, as well. She described them as if she was playing with all of the shelter’s dogs before someone with a firearm suddenly came in and fatally shot them all.