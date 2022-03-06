Sweet fundraiser: Chick-fil-A cookie sales help local child with cancer

Any purchase of cookies from Chick-fil-A in Waynesboro or Staunton until March 12 can go a long way towards helping a local family.

The two Chick-fil-A locations have teamed up to launch the Cookies for Natalie campaign, where a portion of all cookie sales will be donated to the family of Natalie Dodge.

All was normal for Natalie until the beginning of February when she was diagnosed with stage 4 MYCN-amplified neuroblastoma at UVa Medical Center in Charlottesville. Since then, Natalie has been transferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Natalie and her mother will stay in Memphis for the next 18 months while her father and her four siblings split time between Augusta County and Memphis.

Brittany Wilmoth, Natalie’s aunt, said the family’s faith has aided them every step of the way through Natalie’s journey.

“I feel like it was a little bit shocking initially, but we are people of faith, and we truly feel like God has had a hand in all of this,” Wilmoth said. “We are extremely hopeful for the answers that St. Jude’s has provided for us as well.”

The Dodge family connected to Chick-fil-A through Jay Hawkins, the owner of the Staunton and Waynesboro locations, which led to the opportunity for Cookies for Natalie coming about.

“We were made aware of this family through our owner Jay Hawkins, and he thought it would be a great opportunity to show some care in our community,” said Chad Martin, operating partner for the two locations. “We have done cookies for a cause in the past and been successful, so we decided to give it another shot. It’s really all about partnering with the community, selling cookies, and giving back.”

The fundraiser started on March 1, with a goal of selling 5,000 cookies over two weeks. The goal means Chick-fil-A must sell about 436 cookies daily, according to marketing director Angela Adams. On Tuesday, they met that goal by noon.

“Our goal right now is to be Augusta County’s most caring company,” Martin said of the importance of fundraisers such as Cookies for Natalie. “This is a huge part of our vision and culture. It’s who we want to be. I’d say a big part of what we want to do right now is be involved in the community and help where we can.”

For Wilmoth, the support from the community toward the family has been encouraging.

“The community has been amazing,” Wilmoth said. “It really makes you realize there are great people in this world and that our area of Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County is one of those great communities that we’re grateful to be a part of.”

Additional ways to donate to the Dodge family include Venmo and an Amazon Registry. The family’s Venmo is @Andrew-Dodge-30.

