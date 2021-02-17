'Tension' the theme of Waynesboro City Council's second budget session

Hamp responded that he "did not immediately see a way to do so" and would not recommend a project like Sunset Park in the budget.

Short said council identified those priorities just three months ago and didn't feel comfortable directing staff to now do the opposite. He requested council "let staff develop the budget with those priorities and adapt from there."

Mayor Bobby Henderson agreed he'd like to see employee compensation move forward in some way in the FY22 budget. Hamp said he anticipated something like a 3% pay raise for city employees would have to be phased into future budgets.

Lana Williams, councilwoman for Ward A, said three months ago when council identified those priorities they were unaware how long COVID would last.

"We don't know what the future is going to look like," she said. "The price and cost of living is going up, and I personally feel a little uncomfortable keeping the tax rate the same or not considering equalizing the tax rate when I know people are struggling or people have lost their jobs, and we may see more of that."

Short clarified he wasn't in favor of increasing the tax rate, but wanted staff to still consider items considered priorities. Ward D councilman Sam Hostetter agreed.