The Barn Restaurant is making a big move.

The Southern-style eatery opened in June on East Main Street, where the old Tastee Freez used to be. The restaurant has thrived over the past seven months, owner Trey Wilkerson said, and is relocating across the street to expand.

“We’re ready for the move,” he said.

Wilkerson stunned his customers and created a flurry of activity on social media when he closed The Barn Restaurant on Feb. 4 and announced his plans to move on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We had honestly outgrown that space,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to do more because we were on top of each other, and we could not keep up with lunch.”

Wilkerson said that the Barn Restaurant is hiring more employees for when it reopens.

The new location used to be Don Lupe’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar. Before becoming a Mexican restaurant, it was Paul’s Italian Restaurant, owned by a Greek restaurateur Paul Boukourakis. When Don Lupe closed, Wilkerson looked into renting the building, which has a renovated kitchen.

Since the space is in good condition, Wilkerson said he and his staff only need to paint, decorate and stock the building before reopening.

Wilkerson had planned to make a special announcement, but misinformation was leaked on social media Sunday night before he formally announced the news.

“I laughed at my dad about that,” Wilkerson said. “I was like, ‘You know you’ve made it when you become the headlines.’ You’re popular. People want to know what’s going on.”

However, he would have preferred being able to break the story himself.

“Some things are best left for me to release," he said.

Despite the confusion, Wilkerson said the community’s response has been “amazing.”

“The community completely embraced us,” he said.

Long-time customer Connie Moyer said she first met Wilkerson when he owned Sam’s Hot Dog in Crozet.

“The food has always been fantastic,” Moyer said. “We’re excited for him. He does good wherever he’s at.”

Moyer said Wilkerson is known to give his leftover fried chicken to people in need, such as the homeless, or to nearby first responders’ departments.

“He was brought up the same way I was; you don’t waste anything," Moyer said.

The Barn Restaurant will add new items such as burgers, more country food options, salads and specials when it reopens. In addition, Wilkerson said he plans to honor Boukourakis by creating a special Greek platter. Soft drinks and sweet tea will continue to be available, but there are no plans to serve alcohol, he said.

Long-time customer Pam Garrison, eager for the reopening, said Wilkerson provides Southern hospitality.

“For me, it’s not just about the food, but how you’re greeted when you walk through the door. You’re treated like family when you come in,” she said. “Trey loves people and puts that love into his food.

"We need more Treys in this world," Garrison also said.

Wilkerson said he feels blessed his restaurant is popular and needs to expand.

“It’s a cool feeling. Restaurants can tank any minute,” he said.

Wilkerson said the Barn Restaurant will have an official grand opening when it reopens.

“This new place feels really good," he said.