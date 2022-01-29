The big picture: Local artist emphasizes vulnerability and mental health

When Ellen Morris received her diploma for her master’s degree in graphic design, she had mixed feelings.

The diploma marked the completion of her academic journey, from a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Bridgewater College to her graduate program at Radford, but it was overshadowed by progress in Morris’ personal journey.

Morris struggles with clinical depression and anxiety, something she said she suppressed for most of her life to avoid uncomfortable conversations. Morris points to the completion of her master’s degree as a pivotal moment in her desire to spread awareness about mental health.

“I honestly kind of felt like tearing it up because I was proud of what I accomplished, but I was prouder of what I learned about myself than the degree,” Morris said of the day she received her diploma. “I just felt like I should be focusing on that instead of this piece of paper. After realizing that, I was able to talk about [mental health] more.”

Since then, Morris has been vocal on her Facebook page about the struggles she deals with, where she’s received support from others for sharing issues others typically shy away from.

During her time in graduate school, Morris struggled with alcoholism which led to perhaps the most important art show of her career: one she missed. Morris failed to show up for a scheduled show after drinking the previous night.

“That was very telling to me just how bad I had gotten,” Morris said. “I didn’t want drinking to compromise my art in that way.”

Morris’ battle with alcoholism eventually resulted in her going to rehab last year. After exiting rehab, she decided to start volunteering at Shenandoah Valley Arts Center to allow herself to engage in a more positive environment.

“There’s so much power in being vulnerable,” Morris said of the lessons she learned in rehab. “You can connect to people on a really deep level while doing that. That’s another thing I learned in rehab because we were all best friends because we were all at rock bottom.”

In November, Morris painted a mural on the side of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst. The opportunity came about after Morris approached the shelter with a digital illustration to showcase how the mural would look on the building, which was received well.

After the two parties agreed on the shelter mural, Morris set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the project. During the fundraising, the GoFundMe team donated $300 of the $900 goal to Morris as a part of the company’s Give Back program to highlight good causes.

“That made me feel really good about what I was doing. It made me feel like I was doing something worthwhile,” Morris said.

It was the second mural Morris has painted, as she painted another in Blacksburg last year after winning a design contest. The Blacksburg project was originally intended to be a 6x6 mural but ended up at 21x17, a size that initially intimidated Morris.

After completing the project, Morris said it convinced her that she could do projects other than graphic design.

“I’m really glad that I decided to do it, even though I was terrified of doing something that large and permanent,” Morris said. “Every day that I worked, people would be walking by and say how good of a job I was doing and how this was going to be good for the city. When I finally finished it, the sense of accomplishment was outrageous.”

Other than graphic design and murals, Morris also paints pet portraits. The portraits are often commissioned to honor pets that have died, Morris said.

“It’s more of an enjoyable way for me to get off the computer eight hours a day and do something with my hands,” Morris said. “And it makes people happy. When people lose a pet, it’s like losing a family member, so it’s very rewarding to see them when I give them the painting.”

You can view Morris’ work at her website overlookedcompanions.com.

