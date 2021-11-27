The cross says it all: Sherando United Methodist Church members standing tall despite October fire

“It just makes you realize that there are still a lot of good, caring people out in the world,” Saylor said. “I know God is with us. A lot of our songs that we’ve sang the last few weeks, we’ve talked about God and how He’s with us through the storms. It was raining [on] the day of the fire. Last week, we sang ‘Praise You in This Storm’ and it just brought all of the emotions and sadness back. But we know that God is with us and He’s going to get us through.”

The Good Lord is indeed alive and well at Sherando United Methodist Church in the eyes of its pastor and its community members, but as far as plans for rebuilding, there are currently none.

“It’s unlikely that anything will be repaired,” Rash said. “The east wing, which remains standing, I have been told [is] so seriously compromised that, most likely, it will be demolished also. There’s nothing left to save.”

Rash also said the entire church would have to be completely rebuilt from the ground up and that after 2022 has officially struck the calendar, future plans can then be discussed.