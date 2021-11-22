The Cross still stands at Sherando United Methodist Church following October fire

Just like that, it was gone.
On Friday, October 29, 2021, Sherando United Methodist Church went up in smoke after a fire broke out at 7:15 a.m. that morning.
The roof collapsed, the foundation burned, and soon, there was nothing left.
Pastor David Rash, the church’s ministry leader, was there within the hour that morning and couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
Rash said he was called around 7:15 a.m. that morning by a fellow pastor who was hearing the news on his emergency scanner.
When he arrived around 7:50 that morning, his church was gone.
“I was reasonably horrified,” Rash said. “I came to it from the back side — the only place I could find parking. At that point, the sanctuary was gone. Just a shell of it remained.”
Others within the Sherando United Methodist community also began to arrive on the scene, as well. Tears and prayers were shared among many as the various fire departments finished extinguishing the flames.
“Several came,” Rash said. “There were some outright tears, sobbing [and] a look of shock on other faces. There was just this bewilderment that this could possibly be happening.”
Rash said that Reverend Douglas Forrester, the church’s district superintendent, spent most of the day with those in the church community who were present.
“I’m here with you” was the message that Rash said Forrester gave to all who gathered.
“We speculate, with good reason, that it was an electrical short or something that ignited it,” Rash said. “We speculate, this is through the state fire investigators and all, that it had probably been smoldering for a long time. And then when it burst out, it just took the sanctuary. It wasn’t long until the sanctuary roof fell in.”
Although the fire has long been put out, the pain and questions of “why” are still burning in the minds of some of the members of Sherando United Methodist.
Steve Snyder has been the church’s administrative board chairman for the past seven years and said that many are still hurting after losing their church.
“A lot of our members are still going through grief,” Snyder said. “It’s a loss. It’s like losing a home to a certain degree.”
However, Snyder was quick to add that the loss of the building is not going to be able to stop the church’s spirit.
“Everyone speaks in terms of their churches being [a] church family,” Snyder said. “This one really is because we’re small enough that everyone knows each other, but we’re large enough to do a lot of things. It’s an active church.”
Just two days later on Sunday, October 31, Rash’s message embodied spirit and faith as the congregation gathered at their 11 a.m. service at the Ruritan Community Center — their new temporary home in Sherando.
“It was a message of [how] God is with us no matter what we are going through,” Rash said. “God will be with us in this and when we come to some conclusion of this journey, I hope that we will be more deeply spiritual than we are now and more in love with each other than we are now. When I did an interview with WHSV, I found myself saying, ‘We will continue to worship God through our tears.’”
And worshiping alone won’t be all they do.
Despite the fire, the church and its members are still incredibly active in their communities. With Christmas approaching, Sherando United Methodist still participated in Operation Christmas Child and donated 159 shoeboxes full of gifts to children around the world.
Rash added that the church is also still going to be doing their annual Christmas Angel Tree once again to further provide gifts for children in the community. They also donated food after the fire was extinguished to the Lyndhurst Food Pantry, which they will continue to support.
“The activities we would normally do for Christmas, we’re going ahead with them,” Snyder said. “It’s a joyful thing [and] something we look forward to.”
On top of their donations, the church still put up its Nativity display at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton. At various other times throughout the year, they also provide trunk or treat and Easter egg hunts for kids, as well as a “Fun Day” in the summer for local families throughout the area.
Service matters to the church, and Snyder said that no amount of loss is going to stop them.
“Everybody looks forward to worshiping together and serving their community,” Snyder said. “I don’t think we’ve really missed much of a beat. We slowed down more from COVID than we did from the fire. We’ve lost the building, but we haven’t lost our ability to serve this area.”
Choir Director and Pianist Debra Saylor has been with the church for nearly 30 years and was one of the many church members left feeling devastated after the fire.
For her, she lost her grand piano that she played for years inside during service, as well as choir robes, music and choir books for both her and other members of the congregation. Simply nothing was left.
When she got the phone call at home around 7:45 that morning, she couldn’t bring herself to go to the church as it was burning.
“I looked at the pictures and that was enough,” Saylor said. “I was grieving. It was just very, very sad. All of our choir robes, our choir books, music … everything was destroyed. It was heartbreaking.”
However, thanks to the generosity of other local churches and community members, Sherando United Methodist now has newly donated choir robes and books for their choir members.
Saylor said it truly was “amazing” and “touching” to see.
“It just makes you realize that there are still a lot of good, caring people out in the world,” Saylor said. “I know God is with us. A lot of our songs that we’ve sang the last few weeks, we’ve talked about God and how He’s with us through the storms. It was raining [on] the day of the fire. Last week, we sang ‘Praise You in This Storm’ and it just brought all of the emotions and sadness back. But we know that God is with us and He’s going to get us through.”
The Good Lord is indeed alive and well at Sherando United Methodist Church in the eyes of its pastor and its community members, but as far as plans for rebuilding, there are currently none as the year winds down to a close.
“It’s unlikely that anything will be repaired,” Rash said. “The east wing, which remains standing, I have been told [is] so seriously compromised that, most likely, it will be demolished also. There’s nothing left to save.”
Rash also said that the entire church would have to be completely rebuilt from the ground up and that after 2022 has officially struck the calendar, future plans can then be discussed.
“It’s too early to make those plans,” Rash said. “I would like for us to get through Thanksgiving and Christmas and celebrate these holidays, then in January, begin to focus on what’s next. Where do we go next? How do we continue a presence in this community? My thought is if we can get through and celebrate Thanksgiving, Advent [and] Christmas, come January, we will begin to more seriously say, ‘What’s next?’”
While rebuilding may not begin for some time, this hasn’t disheartened the congregation at Sherando United Methodist Church, which has seen incredible donations and outreach from various locals in the Shenandoah Valley.
Snyder said that he’s also been touched by the outreach he’s seen from complete strangers. Anonymous donations, as well as donations from folks he’s never met before have come pouring in to help the church rebuild.
“A man [walked] in the back door, came over to me, handed me $50 and said, ‘I know about your church. I just want to help rebuild it,’” Snyder said. “I’m not an emotional person, but that choked me up.”
Prayers have even made their way from the other side of the United States, as well.
“We’re truly, truly grateful for the support of, not only this community, but the whole area and the whole state,” Snyder said. “We even had cards from California. We don’t know the connection. We are extremely grateful for the support, prayers, notes, all things. It truly is touching.”
Throughout all of this, Snyder said that he’s continuously felt God’s love and has realized his presence even more since the fire first occurred, calling it a sort of “blessing in disguise.”
“You realize his presence even more so with some of the things you see, [like] the Cross still standing at the front of the church,” Snyder said. “[There’s] just a variety of ways you feel His presence, like this is going to be a rebirth of our church. From the ashes, we’ll grow stronger.”
For those looking to help the church physically become stronger and rebuild, donations can be dropped off in-person at the church’s temporary home at the Ruritan Community Center on 1865 Mount Torrey Rd. in Sherando. Folks can also donate online on the church’s rebuild GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-sherando-united-methodist-church.
“We’re going to build [it] back brick-by-brick,” Snyder said. “Buy one brick, you’ve contributed.”