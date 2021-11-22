The Cross still stands at Sherando United Methodist Church following October fire

“It’s too early to make those plans,” Rash said. “I would like for us to get through Thanksgiving and Christmas and celebrate these holidays, then in January, begin to focus on what’s next. Where do we go next? How do we continue a presence in this community? My thought is if we can get through and celebrate Thanksgiving, Advent [and] Christmas, come January, we will begin to more seriously say, ‘What’s next?’”

While rebuilding may not begin for some time, this hasn’t disheartened the congregation at Sherando United Methodist Church, which has seen incredible donations and outreach from various locals in the Shenandoah Valley.

Snyder said that he’s also been touched by the outreach he’s seen from complete strangers. Anonymous donations, as well as donations from folks he’s never met before have come pouring in to help the church rebuild.

“A man [walked] in the back door, came over to me, handed me $50 and said, ‘I know about your church. I just want to help rebuild it,’” Snyder said. “I’m not an emotional person, but that choked me up.”

Prayers have even made their way from the other side of the United States, as well.