The Fishin’ Pig honors Waynesboro first responders with drive-thru pickup meal

“Our community is very supportive of us, and we couldn’t ask for anything more,” Wilhelm said. “We’re very blessed.”

Joshua Jarrels, a Waynesboro fire captain, also talked about how supportive the community has been throughout the last year.

“Since COVID, we’ve had increased challenges that we’ve had to overcome,” Jarrels said. “We’ve really seen the community step up to show their appreciation for us, and we really appreciate that.”

Gary Critzer, director of the Waynesboro Emergency Operations Center, was among the first responders who helped hand out food to others as they drove by on Wednesday. He said it felt good to be part of the event.

“It’s an honor to be able to reward our folks, whether they’re 911 dispatchers, firefighters, police officers or EMS responders, for the tireless work that they do everyday,” Critzer said.

Billy Hall, a dispatcher at the Waynesboro emergency operations center, added that it meant a lot for the community to come together and show recognition for first responders.

Fridley said this was something he wishes the restaurant could more often.

“It’s nice to be able to give back,” Fridley said.

