The Fishin’ Pig honors Waynesboro first responders with drive-thru pickup meal

The Fishin’ Pig honored Waynesboro first responders with a free drive-thru pickup lunch Wednesday afternoon.
The restaurant distributed around 65 boxed lunches with pulled pork barbeque, chips, baked beans and coleslaw to Waynesboro police officers, firefighters, EMS and dispatchers.
“They put it on the line every day for us,” said Perry Fridley, a co-owner of The Fishin’ Pig. “It’s just nice to be able to recognize them when you can.”
Wednesday's First Responders Day event was not the first time The Fishin’ Pig has shown their appreciation for first responders. The first was in a luncheon in 2019, just a few months before the pandemic hit.
Everyone had a great time at the luncheon, Fridley said, but they knew they would have to readjust their plans to make today’s lunch COVID-19 safe.
The solution was a drive-thru pickup style event.
“As long as they can come through and get fed, that’s all we really want,” said Troy Berge, a general manager at The Fishin’ Pig.
Berge, who handed out meals to first responders during Wednesday’s event, said the restaurant always tries to honor first responders.
Waynesboro police chief Michael Wilhelm said it was “an amazing thing” for businesses to reach out to them to show their support, especially in a COVID-safe way.
“Our community is very supportive of us, and we couldn’t ask for anything more,” Wilhelm said. “We’re very blessed.”
Joshua Jarrels, a Waynesboro fire captain, also talked about how supportive the community has been throughout the last year.
“Since COVID, we’ve had increased challenges that we’ve had to overcome,” Jarrels said. “We’ve really seen the community step up to show their appreciation for us, and we really appreciate that.”
Gary Critzer, director of the Waynesboro Emergency Operations Center, was among the first responders who helped hand out food to others as they drove by on Wednesday. He said it felt good to be part of the event.
“It’s an honor to be able to reward our folks, whether they’re 911 dispatchers, firefighters, police officers or EMS responders, for the tireless work that they do everyday,” Critzer said.
Billy Hall, a dispatcher at the Waynesboro emergency operations center, added that it meant a lot for the community to come together and show recognition for first responders.
Fridley said this was something he wishes the restaurant could more often.
“It’s nice to be able to give back,” Fridley said.