'The Great Rebuild' still in the works at the Wildlife Center of Virginia

While the improved facilities are currently hosting the Center’s educational ambassadors, they are still not available to the public for scheduled tours or open houses.

When that day comes, however, Wehrung said that the first group of guests to see the new facilities will easily be able to notice the improvements.

“The very first group that gets to come back on-site for a tour, whenever that happens to be, will see the result of these donations in this rebuilding effort right away,” Wehrung said. “All those education ambassador enclosures are designed not just with the handling and the training aspect in mind, but also the visibility and ability for visitors to see the education animals.”

To Wehrung, one of the best new features of the new educational ambassador facilities at the Wildlife Center includes much wider hallways towards the back end of the enclosures. These help the trainers better move with the animals through the spaces, which in turn helps the animals become more comfortable around people.

Additionally, one of the Wildlife Center’s place cage complexes for middle-sized raptors, such as screech owls, hawks and other medium-sized birds, had experienced such incredible use that it had to be torn down completely with a new one built in its place.